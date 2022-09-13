Rosie O'Donnell Dishes On Sliding into Her Girlfriend Aimee's DMs on TikTok: 'I'm Back in Action!'

O'Donnell explains her attraction to the massage therapist: "I've never dated a tattooed woman before. [She has] 23 tattoos ... she's very, very sexy to me"

By
Published on September 13, 2022 02:59 PM

Rosie O'Donnell is in love!

The actress and comedian, 60, gave Howard Stern the backstory of how she met massage therapist Aimee Hauer through social media.

"I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect," she recalled on Stern's SiriusXM show Monday. "Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her."

"I sent her a DM," continued O'Donnell. "I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You're very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video."

The couple went Instagram-official during Pride month, then red carpet-official with a July appearance at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

Aimee Hauer and Rosie O'Donnell
Amy Sussman/Getty, Rosie O'Donnell/TikTok

"I'm in love," O'Donnell told Stern, 68. "She's really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we're going at. It's not like a U-Haul situation."

She adds that Hauer is "not pressuring me, which is good because I don't do well under pressure like that. It only feels like a weight but that hasn't happened."

Rosie O'Donnell
Rosie O'Donnell. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

O'Donnell has been keeping busy, starring in Prime Video's A League of Their Own alongside Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado and Nick Offerman.

She's also now a series regular on Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q — and soon will be filming an unexpected sex scene.

"I told them when I took the job I'm not doing a sex scene, but the women there are so smart … and they're writing unbelievable, great stuff," she said, before revealing, "[I'm] totally panicked about it. It's three weeks away and I'm already, like, sweaty."

Fortunately, O'Donnell has discovered a renewed sensuality since getting together with Hauer — and, she told Stern, she particularly enjoys her girlfriend's ink.

"I've never dated a tattooed woman before," O'Donnell revealed. "[She has] 23 tattoos, including a huge one on her neck and her thighs and she's very, very sexy to me."

She added, "I'm back in action!"

