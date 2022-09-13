Entertainment TV Rosie O'Donnell Dishes On Sliding into Her Girlfriend Aimee's DMs on TikTok: 'I'm Back in Action!' O'Donnell explains her attraction to the massage therapist: "I've never dated a tattooed woman before. [She has] 23 tattoos ... she's very, very sexy to me" By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 13, 2022 02:59 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Rosie O'Donnell is in love! The actress and comedian, 60, gave Howard Stern the backstory of how she met massage therapist Aimee Hauer through social media. "I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect," she recalled on Stern's SiriusXM show Monday. "Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her." "I sent her a DM," continued O'Donnell. "I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You're very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video." The couple went Instagram-official during Pride month, then red carpet-official with a July appearance at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles. Rosie O'Donnell Snuggles Up to Girlfriend Aimee Hauer as They Make Their Red Carpet Debut Amy Sussman/Getty, Rosie O'Donnell/TikTok "I'm in love," O'Donnell told Stern, 68. "She's really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we're going at. It's not like a U-Haul situation." She adds that Hauer is "not pressuring me, which is good because I don't do well under pressure like that. It only feels like a weight but that hasn't happened." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday. Rosie O'Donnell. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic O'Donnell has been keeping busy, starring in Prime Video's A League of Their Own alongside Abbi Jacobson, D'Arcy Carden, Chanté Adams, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, Priscilla Delgado and Nick Offerman. She's also now a series regular on Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q — and soon will be filming an unexpected sex scene. "I told them when I took the job I'm not doing a sex scene, but the women there are so smart … and they're writing unbelievable, great stuff," she said, before revealing, "[I'm] totally panicked about it. It's three weeks away and I'm already, like, sweaty." Rosie O'Donnell's Girlfriend Aimee Hauer Shows Off Tattoo in Honor of the Star Fortunately, O'Donnell has discovered a renewed sensuality since getting together with Hauer — and, she told Stern, she particularly enjoys her girlfriend's ink. "I've never dated a tattooed woman before," O'Donnell revealed. "[She has] 23 tattoos, including a huge one on her neck and her thighs and she's very, very sexy to me." She added, "I'm back in action!"