Rosie O'Donnell and Daughter Chelsea Have Forgiven Each Other After 'Really Public Troubled Times'

Rosie O’Donnell is opening up about the state of her current relationship with daughter Chelsea, whom she reconnected with amid news that the 20-year-old is expecting a baby.

During Friday’s episode of The Talk, for which O’Donnell, 56, has been serving as guest co-host, Sheryl Underwood asked the panel: “Did your relationship being tested ever make it stronger?”

“I think with my relationship with my daughter, Chelsea, it really has because we went through some really public troubled times,” said the star, who adopted Chelsea as a baby with her then-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell. “She’s doing better now and we’re both communicating with each other.”

“When somebody does something unforgivable to you and you can forgive them and they can forgive you, there’s a kind of grace that descends upon the both of you, within that,” O’Donnell told Underwood as well as co-hosts Eve, Sharon Osbourne and Carrie Ann Inaba, who has also been serving as guest co-host.

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell: All About Her Troubled Relationship with 20-Year-Old Pregnant Daughter Chelsea

Rosie O'Donnell and daughter Chelsea in June 2016 Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Rosie and Chelsea had a strained relationship for years.

In 2015, Chelsea ran away from home at the age of 17, only to be found a week later — safe and sound with her then-boyfriend — saying she was kicked out of the former View host’s house and denying that she is mentally ill.

But in June, PEOPLE confirmed that the mother-daughter pair had reunited. “Yes, she is pregnant. We have reconnected,” O’Donnell told PEOPLE through her rep.

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell Posts Throwback Family Photo with Estranged Daughter Chelsea

Rosie O'Donnell Sonja Flemming/CBS

That same month, the pregnancy was also confirmed by Chelsea’s boyfriend Jacob Bourassa when he shared photos of his pregnant girlfriend and their baby’s sonogram on Facebook. “Loves of my life can’t wait to meet my little one,” he wrote alongside the sweet images.

On Sept. 20, Bourassa revealed the couple was expecting a daughter. He previously shared that their child is due in January 2019.

RELATED: Rosie O’Donnell Drops Off 18-Year-Old Son Blake at College: ‘On We Go’

Chelsea O'Donnell

Meanwhile, Chelsea filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Nick Alliegro, amid her pregnancy.

After nearly two years of marriage, she filed in Marinette County, Wisconsin, in April, a rep for Rosie previously confirmed to PEOPLE.

In September 2017, Chelsea and Alliegro, who met at a Dunkin Donuts and wed months later in July 2016, announced that they were expecting a child together. The former couple has since split and Chelsea’s pregnancy claims from that time did not result in her having a baby.

Rosie is also mom to sons Parker, 23, and Blake, 18, as well as daughters Vivienne, 15, and Dakota, 5.