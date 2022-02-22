Rosie O'Donnell Issues Public Apology to Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas After 'Awkward' Encounter

Rosie O'Donnell is apologizing to Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas following her awkward encounter with the couple.

On TikTok Sunday, the 59-year-old comedian said she "embarrassed" her son and his girlfriend as well as Fran Drescher during a recent visit to Nobu Malibu.

While there, the group was seated beside Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29. Since O'Donnell "always assumed" Priyanka was related to author Deepak Chopra, she brought that up while speaking to the couple.

"So when I said, 'Hi, Nick Jonas. You were great in Kingdom' and 'Hi, [Priyanka]. I know your dad.' She goes, 'You do? Who's my dad?' And I'm like, 'Deepak,' " the former View co-host recalled. "She's like, 'No, and Chopra is a common name.' ... I felt so embarrassed."

Priyanka's father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, died in June 2013.

After asking whether she was "the only one" who believed Nick was married to Deepak's daughter, O'Donnell issued a direct apology to the pair.

"Nick Jonas, I apologize and to the Chopra wife, I apologize too," she concluded.

While some commenters also admitted to confusing Priyanka for Deepak's daughter as well as other stars with similar names, several more users took issue with how O'Donnell referenced the actress in the TikTok.

"'Someone Chopra' and 'the Chopra wife' sound worse to me than the mistake. I mean, the device for making TikToks also has Google," one user wrote while a second person said, "Her name is Priyanka."

A third user added, "Maybe learn her name if you're going to apologize."

"'The Chopra wife'?! Rosie!! Her name is Priyanka and she is an amazingly beautiful talented woman," another person shared. "I am glad that you owned up to your mistake but I wish you had at least Googled what her name was before you made the video."

Amid the criticism, O'Donnell issued a second apology on TikTok to the Matrix: Resurrections actress. She also clarified further misunderstandings about the interaction.

"So I'm reading the comments about my [interaction with] Nick Jonas and his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who I mistakenly thought was Deepak's daughter," she said. "People thought that she was rude. She wasn't rude, it was just awkward. I'm sure she gets sick of that. I'm sure I'm not the only one. According to the comments, a lot of people thought that too but she's apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him, people were saying. So I'm sure it felt weird to her, to begin with."

Added O'Donnell, "Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka — I hope I'm pronouncing that right. I just want to apologize to her and to everyone who thought that it was really inappropriate of me. Sorry, sometimes I f--- up. I did at Nobu."

Priyanka and Nick have been married since 2018. Recently, the couple welcomed their first child together via a surrogate.

"We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the couple announced in a joint statement on Instagram last month. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family."

The new parents are "beyond excited" to embark upon parenthood as they've "wanted a baby for some time," a source told PEOPLE.