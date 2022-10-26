Rosie O'Donnell and Aimee Hauer are calling it quits.

A source confirms to PEOPLE that the actress, 60, and the massage therapist, 43, are no longer together. The couple, who went Instagram official during Pride Month in June, met on social media, with the comedian sliding into her now-ex's DMs on TikTok.

"I watched … her TikToks and every time I saw her, I would smile and [be] like, 'This woman is, like, perfect," O'Donnell recalled on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show in September. "Look at her, she's so happy and enthusiastic and beautiful and bright and she has a light coming from her."

"I sent her a DM," she continued. "I thought maybe we would just be friends. I said, 'You're very beautiful. I love your look,' and, like, 10 days later she wrote me back with a little video."

The pair went Instagram-official during Pride Month in 2022, in a post on Hauer's page that has since been deleted. They then made their first red carpet appearance together the following month at the Stand Up for Friendly House comedy benefit at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles.

"I'm in love," O'Donnell told Stern, 68, at the time. "She's really kind and wonderful, and I like the pace we're going at. It's not like a U-Haul situation."

She added that Hauer was "not pressuring me, which is good because I don't do well under pressure like that. It only feels like a weight but that hasn't happened."

O'Donnell revealed to Stern that she particularly enjoyed her then-girlfriend's ink.

"I've never dated a tattooed woman before," O'Donnell said. "[She has] 23 tattoos, including a huge one on her neck and her thighs and she's very, very sexy to me."

Hauer also appeared to cement their romance with another tattoo.

O'Donnell showed off the ink on Hauer's birthday in a TikTok photo montage where Hauer sports an "R" tattoo — seemingly dedicated to O'Donnell — on her arm in several photos.

After fans pointed out the tattoo, O'Donnell later joked in another TikTok video that "the 'R' stands for 'rosé all day.' It's also for radishes and radicchio."

O'Donnell, who came out as gay in 2002, was previously married to Michelle Rounds from 2012 to 2015 and Kelli Carpenter in 2004. She is mother to Parker Jaren, 27, Chelsea Belle, 25, Blake Christopher, 22, Vivienne Rose, 19, and Dakota, 9.