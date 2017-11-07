Rosie O'Donnell's Girlfriend Is a Police Officer and Former Boxing Champ: 'She's Wonderful'

Rosie O’Donnell is revealing more about the woman who has stolen her heart.

Just one day after telling Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show that she is dating a younger woman, O’Donnell has shared her girlfriend’s name: Rooney.

O’Donnell, 55, told Extra that Rooney is 33.

“I’ve been dating a woman who’s a police officer from Worcester and she’s on the mountain division so she rides a horse every day,” said O’Donnell. “She was in the Army for eight years. She was an undefeated boxing champion in the Army.”

Continued the star, “We are both huge UFC enthusiasts. … It’s fun to have someone to watch it with because nobody in my house cared. She’s wonderful.”

O’Donnell was previously married to Michelle Rounds, who died of apparent suicide in September at age 46. They share one daughter, Dakota, 4.

She also has four children — son Parker, 22, son Blake, 17, and daughter Vivienne, 14, and 20-year-old estranged daughter Chelsea — with ex-wife Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell.

Though O’Donnell is happy in her new relationship, she told Stern on Monday that she would never get married again.

RELATED VIDEO: Rosie O’Donnell Wants to Play Steve Bannon on SNL

She also called dating someone younger for the first time a “very trippy thing.”

“I get along so well with her, it’s kind of fascinating,” she added. “The one thing that she doesn’t know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She’s like, ‘It was good.’ I’m like, ‘Come on!’ ”