Roselyn Sánchez Will Lead First-Ever Spanish Countdown on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

The historic moment will take place in Puerto Rico as the city of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary

Tres, dos, uno!

Roselyn Sánchez will ring in the New Year with Dick Clark's first-ever Spanish countdown. The new addition to Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will see Sánchez, 48, co-host the holiday event from Puerto Rico.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

This is the first time Puerto Rico will be included in the holiday celebration. The 2022 countdown will bring back coastal events in Los Angeles and New Orleans hosted by Ciara and Billy Porter, respectively. To tether the events, Ryan Seacrest will co-host the 50th annual Times Square countdown with Lisa Koshy.

The event comes as Puerto Rico's capital San Juan is celebrating its 500th anniversary, which makes San Juan the oldest city in the United States.

The addition of the city aims to add lively celebration — and history — to the annual ABC party.

"The special bolsters Puerto Rico's own monumental year as the capital city of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary and continues its world-renowned spirited holiday season; a time of year that vividly reflects the Island's vibrant culture, food, dance, and music through local festivals and celebrations," a release from ABC said.

Puerto Rico-native Daddy Yankee is also set to perform.

And not every countdown to midnight on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve will occur at the same time — Puerto Rico will be first with 2022 arriving at 11 p.m. ET (midnight AST.)

Sánchez currently appears on Fox drama Fantasy Island. Her acting credits include Grand Hotel and Devious Maids. Soon, she'll make her feature-length directorial debut with Diario, Mujer y Café, a comedy about four friends on vacation in Puerto Rico. Sánchez wrote the film and will also star in it.