Roselyn Sanchez Loves Working with Husband Eric Winter: 'We Do It with Respect'

The couple are "opposites" who "disagree on everything," but that chemistry makes working together that much more fun, she tells PEOPLE

Published on December 22, 2022

Roselyn Sanchez loves what her husband actor Eric Winter brings to the table.

On Thursday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, the Devious Maids alum, 49, shares that their distinct personalities have helped to make the couple's own podcast of two years, He Said, Ella Dijo, a success for them personally and professionally.

"We're like opposites and everybody, nobody understands how we — with now 17 years together, two kids later — people always go, 'How the heck do you guys make it work? Because you guys disagree on everything,'" she says. "But it's funny, you know? We do it with respect, we do it with honesty."

Initially, the two were approached about doing something more akin to a reality show, but Sanchez said Winter, 46, balked.

"He was like, 'Absolutely not.' He was like, 'You're crazy'," she recalled. "It's like having cameras follow you all, all day long — a recipe for disaster. Every single couple that has done it, you know, it doesn't really end well."

Instead, their journey to becoming podcast hosts was a more natural evolution, the Rush Hour 2 star says.

The couple, who share daughter Sebella "Sebi" Rose, 10, and son Dylan Gabriel, 5, originally meant for their podcast to cover pop culture and related issues, but "now, it has become like an outlet," Sanchez says — an outcome they actually agree about.

"It is almost like a therapy session for all, every single episode," she says. "And we realize that even more than the guest stars that we get to have every week, which are amazing, people gravitate even more towards whatever life lesson we were learning about, [like] parenting or motherhood. And I'm telling you, it's been like therapy. It's a blast. We really have a laugh doing it."

