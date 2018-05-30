Roseanne Writers Began Working on Season 11 Just Hours Before Sitcom Was Canceled

The writers for Roseanne learned of the sitcom’s cancellation through media reports — and on the day they expected to start work on the show’s 11th season.

Executive producer Dave Caplan opened up to The Hollywood Reporter about the aftermath of star Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet against former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, which prompted ABC to cancel the rebooted show.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” the 65-year-old actress wrote, using Jarrett’s initials in response to a tweeted conspiracy theory about the Obama administration.

Caplan explained that he woke up Tuesday, the day the writing staff was set to begin work on the next season, and was “immediately horrified” upon reading Barr’s Twitter attack, knowing it could have severe repercussions.

“I drove in to work. It was the first day for the writing staff of the next 13 shows. We knew that it was going to be a kind of a bittersweet greeting of the new writers because we had really wonderful talent scheduled to write the next 13 episodes. We also knew that we couldn’t start today,” he explained. “We hadn’t found out that ABC had canceled the show yet, but we also knew that none of us were in the frame of mind to start writing the show under the circumstances. We got together as a group for the first time and there was a lot of bittersweet hellos — and a couple hours later, a lot of very difficult goodbyes.”

Caplan, who briefly worked on the show’s original run and was part of the reboot, revealed that the writers and producers learned of the show’s cancellation through the news. Executive producer Tom Werner then confirmed Roseanne had been canned in a phone call. He added that as far as he knew, no one had heard from Barr.

The veteran writer and producer also told The Hollywood Reporter it’s unclear if employees would be paid.

“Everybody is still in shock at how quickly this all went down,” Caplan said. “It’s unfortunate because the writers did pass on other jobs to take this job and nobody really knows yet what kind of compensation they’re going to get. Everybody is a little bit on edge about how it’s going to turn out. But we all know it’s a wasted opportunity to write more episodes.”

Caplan said the reaction in the writers’ room to the tweet was “universal disgust.”

“We knew it was a possibility,” he said of the writers’ awareness of a cancellation. “I knew it was a possibility from the moment that she tweeted that. ABC was in a very, very difficult position. Certainly, they could have tried to weather it but that would have been a real minefield for them. Everybody was still stunned after the cancellation. Everybody knew how bad the tweet was and how ugly and ignorant it was. But the suddenness in which it all happened left us all dazed. You’re expecting to start a season, everybody has got ideas and is excited about what we can do and work that might not have been seen on television before. And then suddenly it’s over.”

After claiming she was quitting Twitter following the backlash, Barr went on yet another Twitter spree Tuesday night, blaming her racist remark on using the prescription insomia drug Ambien.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” she wrote.

“Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible [sic]. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please,” she added.