Roseanne's Child Stars Confirmed as Series Regulars for Conners Spin-Off

Three more stars of the Roseanne reboot will move on to the series’ spin-off, The Conners.

ABC confirmed to Deadline on Wednesday that actors Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara and Jayden Rey, who played the titular character’s grandchildren in the most recent season of the show, will continue in their roles.

Also confirmed for the spin-off are John Goodman as Roseanne’s husband Dan, Laurie Metcalf as her sister, Jackie, and Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson and Michael Fishman, as her kids, Becky, Darlene and DJ, respectively.

Kenney, McNamara and Rey play the faux family’s next generation, with Kenney and Mark as the daughter and gender-nonconforming child of Darlene, and Rey as DJ’s daughter, Mary.

ABC did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment on the casting.

The Conners follows the hugely successful 10th season of Roseanne, which aired from 2017 to 2018 but was later canceled because of a since-deleted racist tweet from the show’s creator, Roseanne Barr.

In response, the President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey released a statement calling the tweet about former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Weeks later, PEOPLE confirmed the network had greenlit the spinoff with five of the six core cast members returning for a 10-episode, straight to series order. The Conners will follow “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

Since then, speculation among fans has circulated about how the show will explain the absence of the central matriarch, and Goodman recently hinted that her character might be killed off.

In an interview with U.K. newspaper The Times published Sunday, Goodman, 66, said, “I guess [Dan will] be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead.”

Ironically, Goodman’s character died during the show’s original run, a fact that the writers poked fun at in the reboot. The network has yet to confirm anything about the fate of the Roseanne Conners character.