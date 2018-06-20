Roseanne Spinoff Inches Closer to Reality, but 'There Are Still Issues to Hash Out,' Source Says

Negotiations for a Roseanne spinoff are in full swing.

Almost a month after star Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet prompted the cancellation of her show, a source tells PEOPLE that”some important progress has been made in discussions about a reboot revolving more around Darlene’s character,” played by Sara Gilbert.

Nevertheless, the source says “there are still issues to hash out.”

“The key has been how a show can be done where Roseanne neither participates nor profits,” says the source. “As of now, she has agreed, at least in theory, to forego any creative or financial involvement in the spinoff to help save the cast and crew jobs.”

ABC canceled the hit reboot in May after Barr likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” in a tweet she later deleted. (She has since claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black — and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.)

Days later, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that discussions about a Darlene Conner-centered spinoff were underway.

A network source previously called the cancellation “really unfortunate,” as the revival was the ABC’s “biggest hit.”

“Everyone is upset for the cast and the crew, but there was always a feeling that something was going to happen,” said the source. “There was always a heightened awareness with her and we were always on edge about her going off track. But you just hold your breath until it does. Did we think she would say something like that? No. But then it all fell apart.”

Over the weekend, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Barr, 65, had tentatively agreed to not participate financially or creatively in the proposed spinoff. THR also reported that cast members John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are on board and would likely receive the same $250,000 an episode fee as negotiated for the second season of the revival.

For the Roseanne spinoff to officially be greenlit without Barr, she would likely have to waive rights to financially benefit from the spinoff because the original series was credited as being “based upon a character created by Barr.”

Though nothing has been decided, if Barr does relinquish the rights, she may still receive a one-time payment or “go-away money,” according to THR.