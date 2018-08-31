Roseanne Spin-Off The Conners Begins Production — See First Photo of Cast All Together

The Conners are back!

ABC’s new spin-off series, which focuses on the same family (minus one Roseanne Conners) at the center of Roseanne, has officially started production in Burbank, California, the network has confirmed.

The cast came together recently for a table read, and The Conners social media accounts posted photographic proof to fans.

In the snapshot, the cast is gathered around the kitchen table, a central set piece in the show. Included in the picture are Sara Gilbert, Jayden Rey, Michael Fishman, Ames McNamara, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Lecy Goranson and Emma Kenney.

Gilbert, Fishman, Goranson, Goodman and Metcalf — who play Roseanne’s kids, Darlene, DJ and Beck, husband, Dan, and sister, Jackie, respectively — were all part of Roseanne‘s original run, which aired from 1988 to 1997.

ABC confirmed to Deadline on Wednesday that Kenney, McNamara and Rey, who played the titular character’s grandchildren in the most recent season of the show, would continue in their roles.

Kenney, McNamara and Rey play the faux family’s next generation, with Kenney and Mark as the daughter and gender-nonconforming child of Darlene, and Rey as DJ’s daughter, Mary.

Roseanne Adam Rose/ABC via Getty

The Conners follows the hugely successful 10th season of Roseanne, which aired from 2017 to 2018 but was later canceled because of a since-deleted racist tweet from the show’s creator, Roseanne Barr.

Roseanne Adam Rose/ABC/Getty Images

In response, the President of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey released a statement calling the tweet about former senior advisor to President Barack Obama, Valerie Jarrett, “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Weeks later, PEOPLE confirmed the network had greenlit the spinoff with five of the six core cast members returning for a 10-episode, straight to series order. The Conners will follow “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

One major plot point the synopsis does not address? How the show will account for the absence of the central matriarch. Fan theories have been circulating, but the most promising one was shared earlier this week by John Goodman, 66, himself.

In an interview with U.K. newspaper The Times published Sunday, Goodman said, “I guess [Dan will] be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” implying that Barr’s character will be killed off.