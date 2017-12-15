Roseanne Is Coming Back to ABC in March

The Conners have set a date for their triumphant return.

On March 27, Roseanne will be back for a special, nine-episode engagement on ABC. Everyone from the original cast is returning for the much-anticipated revival, from Roseanne Barr and John Goodman as Roseanne and Dan Conner to Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris, Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett, and James Pickens, Jr. as Chuck Mitchell.

Production is set to wrap today on the ninth episode. Roseanne returned to the CBS-Radford lot in Studio City, Calif. — where the original was shot — to film the latest episodes.

ABC is planning a special hour-long premiere for Roseanne at 8 p.m. ET on March 27. The sitcom will settle into its regular time slot of 8 p.m. ET on April 3.

Roseanne is produced by Carsey-Werner Television, the same company that was responsible for its nine-year run on ABC back in the late ’80s and ’90s. Executive producers on the new version include Barr herself, along with Sara Gilbert (Darlene Conner), Tom Werner, Bruce Helford, Whitney Cummings, and Tony Hernandez.

“You will feel the emotion from seeing that set again,” Helford told EW earlier this month. “It will be an extra-special experience.”

A version of this story first appeared on EW.com.