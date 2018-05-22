Roseanne Finale: Becky Hilariously Tries (and Fails!) to Give Sister Darlene Life Advice

What are sisters for?

In a sneak peek from Tuesday’s Roseanne finale, Becky and Darlene clash over their people skills in the most hilarious way.

While the two Connor girls are in the midst of trying to figure out their career paths, Becky, being the older sister, tries (but fails) to give her younger sister some advice

“Your attitude is apart of your problem,” Becky (Lecy Goranson), tells Darlene (Sara Gilbert). “When you see a customer, how do you greet them?

“I say, “What do you want.” Darlene responds.

“That’s what you say when a bum touches you,” says Becky. “Look, the kind of guys you’re waiting on are very simple creatures. All you got to do is tell them you like something about them. Like when a guy orders, say, ‘That’s what I drink.’

Robert Trachtenberg/ABC

“I really appreciate you trying to help, but we’re very different people,” says Darlene. “I’m kind of an introvert and, I want to get the words right here, you’re an alcoholic tramp.”

Ouch!

“Why do we have to be hurtful,” Becky asks. “All I’m trying to say is that you’re not an appealing person!”

After the revival premiere in March pulled in 18.2 million viewers, ABC decided to go ahead and renew the series for a second season after just one episode.

ABC made the announcement in March, sharing a congratulatory tweet that proclaimed, “You asked for it! #Roseanne is getting another season!”

Sara Gilbert, who orchestrated the whole revival and is also executive producing, was overwhelmed with the response.

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty Images; Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

“I had sort of tears of joy. I heard that the Roseanne premiere did really well. You’re always nervous before you do something. We are so grateful to the fans. I mean, it’s just unbelievable,” Gilbert told her co-hosts on The Talk in March.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign

up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“I was flying on the day of the premiere, and I was kind of watching the clock, and I was like ‘Oh it’s coming on in New York, oh it’s coming on in Chicago,’ and when I got to Los Angeles, I was almost home, and I was in the car, and I was like, ‘Oh my god it’s 8:01, it’s on in Los Angeles.’ ”

“I was like … I could cry now just thinking, it’s been so many years. You know, it’s my childhood … it’s just amazing to watch,” she added.