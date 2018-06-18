Roseanne Spinoff Reportedly Moving Ahead as Roseanne Barr Agrees to Walk Away from Show

Roseanne Barr has reportedly agreed to walk away from the show and characters she created in order to allow Roseanne‘s cast and crew to move forward with a proposed spinoff.

After her racist tweet prompted the cancellation of her show in May, the actress will not be involved financially or creatively in the Sara Gilbert-centered spinoff about Darlene Conner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR also reports that cast members John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are tentatively on board and would likely receive the same $250,000 an episode fee as negotiated for the second season of the revival prior to the show’s abrupt cancellation.

For the Roseanne spinoff to officially be greenlit without Barr, she would likely have to waive rights to financially benefit from the spinoff because the original series was credited as being “based upon a character created by Barr.”

Though nothing has been decided, if Barr does relinquish the rights, she may still receive a one-time payment or “go-away money,” according to THR.

The controversy erupted after Barr likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” in a since-deleted tweet. She has since claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black — and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.

Days after news of the Roseanne cancellation, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that there were discussions underway about a potential reboot revolving around Gilbert’s character.

A source at ABC previously called the cancellation “really unfortunate” as the network’s revival was the network’s “biggest hit.”

“Everyone is upset for the cast and the crew, but there was always a feeling that something was going to happen. There was always a heightened awareness with her and we were always on edge about her going off track,” the ABC source said.

“But you just hold your breath until it does. Did we think she would say something like that? No. But then it all fell apart,” the source added.

Gilbert also addressed the sitcom’s cancellation on The Talk earlier this month.

“I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this,” she said. “I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion and it’s sad to see it end in this way.”

The actress continued, “I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process, however I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”