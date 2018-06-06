Roseanne Barr Claims She's 'Making Restitution' — Before Posting Another Valerie Jarrett Attack

Despite vowing to leave Twitter after her racist tweet prompted the cancellation of her show, Roseanne Barr remains active as ever on the social media network.

On Tuesday afternoon, Barr, 65, posted a cryptic tweet promising to make amends for the controversy that erupted last week after she likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” in a since-deleted tweet.

“I’m making restitution for the pain I have caused,” she wrote.

But the rest of Barr’s social media activity seems to indicate otherwise. She retweeted multiple controversial posts on Tuesday, including one tweet that read: “@therealrosanne You didn’t cause any pain. Those people always hated you. Valerie Jarrett wants Israelis and Jews chased into the sea, and she’ll celebrate.” (Barr is Jewish.)

I'm making restitution for the pain I have caused. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 5, 2018

You didn't cause any pain. Those people always hated you. Valerie Jarrett wants Israelis and Jews chased into the sea, and she'll celebrate. — Ghost of Bull Moose (@BullMooseGhost) June 5, 2018

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Another Twitter user argued that Barr’s tweet “wasn’t bullying.”

“Do you not know what VJ has done?” wrote the user, referencing Jarrett. “Her tweet is nothing in comparison. And her tweet wasn’t bullying.”

In response, Barr tweeted: “They know not.”

they know not — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) June 5, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Arnold Says Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr Is ‘Obviously’ Racist and Needs to Get Off Social Media

After deleting her initial tweet about Jarrett last week, Barr issued an apology.

“@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you,” she tweeted at the time. “I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology!”

Hours later, she apologized again.

“@ValerieJarrett I don’t know if u saw it, but I wanted 2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet,” she said. “I am truly sorry — my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake [that] caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. So sorry!”

@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you. I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

@ValerieJarrett i don't know if u saw it, but I wanted2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet. I am truly sorry-my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake wh caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. so sorry! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 30, 2018

Valerie Jarrett (left) and Roseanne Barr Drew Angerer/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Barr has also claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black — and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.

Jarrett later weighed in on Barr’s shocking language during MSNBC town hall called “Everyday Racism in America.”

“I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” she said. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense.”