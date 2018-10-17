Roseanne Barr Tweets About The Conners Premiere: 'I Ain't Dead, Bitches!!!!'

Roseanne Barr spoke out about The Conners on Tuesday after the spin-off of her cancelled Roseanne reboot premiered without the franchise’s former star.

In the premiere, the Conner family addressed Barr’s absence in the opening scene. As the family gathered in the kitchen mourning the loss of “Granny Rose” three weeks after her death, a concerned Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) asked to speak to Dan (John Goodman) alone outside.

While the family initially thought she suffered a heart attack in her sleep, they find out Roseanne died of an opiate overdose.

During the episode’s airing, Barr, who won’t appear in the spin-off, addressed her character’s death.

“I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!!” she tweeted.

I AIN’T DEAD, BITCHES!!!! — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) October 17, 2018

In May, Barr, 65, wrote a racist, since-deleted post about Barack Obama‘s former adviser Valerie Jarrett. Barr tweeted, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj,” and she retweeted a number of conspiracy theories.

RELATED: Review: The Conners Does a Good Job Replicating Roseanne Without Roseanne

In the aftermath of the tweet, ABC dropped the revival of Roseanne, which was the no. 1 scripted series of the season. “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement.

During the fallout, Barr claimed that she was using Ambien that caused her to tweet and that she did not know that Jarrett is black.

Weeks after the cancellation of Roseanne, PEOPLE confirmed that ABC was moving forward with a spinoff for a 10-episode, straight-to-series order. The Conners, which Barr has no involvement in, started production in August.

Roseanne Barr Vera Anderson/WireImage

In September, Barr said on the Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast of the spinoff, “I’m not going to curse it or bless it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sara Gilbert, John Goodman & Laurie Metcalf Speak Out Together for First Time Since Roseanne Barr’s Offensive Tweet

She continued, “I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold.”

Barr said that she would be in Israel during the premiere. “I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers,” she said. “I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go.”

In October, Sara Gilbert, Goodman and Metcalf opened up to PEOPLE about Barr’s absence in the spin-off.

“We have to react to what’s missing, but everything else is pretty much the same,” Goodman said.

Roseanne Barr and John Goodman Adam Rose/ABC/Kobal/REX/Shutterstock

“It was awkward but not awkward,” Metcalf said of the first day on the set of The Conners. “It was right but not right, wrong but not wrong. We were sort of looking at each other like, ‘How do you feel? How is everybody?’ Checking in.”

RELATED: John Goodman Says Roseanne Barr Is ‘Missed’ on New Spin-off The Conners: ‘She’s My Buddy’

“Sara and I had this scene in the first show where we addressed the grief,” Metcalf continued. “Sometimes when you’re an actor and you have to go to that place, you substitute something, but in this case there was no need to do that, because it was there. And it was real. And still makes me choke up, because that part of it’s been really hard.”

“Any sadness that we feel over what we’ve lost we’re hopefully channeling in an honest way into the show,” Gilbert said. “And our show has always been able to deal with heavy topics, particularly for a sitcom. It’s been kind of built into the mix.”