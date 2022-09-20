Roseanne Barr to Star in Upcoming Standup Comedy Special on Fox Nation

A Roseanne Comedy Special is set to premiere on Fox Nation in early 2023

By
Published on September 20, 2022 05:24 PM
Roseanne Barr talks with Fox News talk show host Sean Hannity while being interviewed during a taping of his show, in New York. The comedian and actress will appear on the Fox News show "Hannity" on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT for the first time since she was fired from ABC which canceled its successful reboot of "Roseanne" in May following the star's racist tweet likening former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett to a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and a "Planet of the Apes" actor TV Roseanne Barr Hannity, New York, USA - 26 Jul 2018
Photo: Julie Jacobson/AP/Shutterstock

Roseanne Barr is returning to comedy.

The Roseanne alum is set to star in a new standup comedy special on Fox's streaming platform Fox Nation in early 2023, the network announced on Tuesday.

The hour-long special, titled A Roseanne Comedy Special, will be Fox Nation's first standup programming and Barr's first televised standup set since her comedy special Blonde and Bitchin' aired on HBO in 2006.

Barr, who is also set to produce the special, will perform her "signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits," according to a press release from Fox.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/roseanne-barr/" data-inlink="true">Roseanne Barr</a> Disney ABC Upfront Presentation, Arrivals, New York, USA - 15 May 2018
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Barr, 69, formerly appeared on the ABC series named after her, including its 2010s revival. However, the series reboot was canceled in 2018 following a string of racist tweets from Barr, which targeted Barack Obama's adviser Valerie Jarrett.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey said at the time.

Barr claimed the reason for the show's cancelation wasn't her tweets, but rather blamed her onscreen daughter, Sara Gilbert, for the show's demise after Gilbert responded via Twitter to denounce her costar's controversial tweet.

"She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet," Barr told The Washington Post in 2019. "She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti."

A new version of Roseanne, The Conners, continues to air without Barr. In the premiere episode, her character was killed off by an opioid overdose.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since leaving the show, Barr has tried her hand at standup comedy off-screen. She drew controversy in 2019 after joking about suicide, as seen in a video that the Laugh Factory posted on Vimeo.

As of late, Barr has expressed her support for former President Donald Trump as well as shared conspiracies about Coronavirus, which she claimed may be a way to "get rid of all my generation," she shared on Quarantined with Norm Macdonald in April 2020.

Related Articles
Michael Fishman arrives at the world premiere of Disney's "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms" October 29th at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre. MackenzieFoy, Morgan Freeman, Misty Copeland, Jayden Fowora Knight, Jack Whitehall and Lil Buck, as well as filmmakers Lasse Hallstrom (director), Joe Johnston (director) and Mark Gordon (producer) were in attendance. October 29th, 2018.
'Roseanne' Alum Michael Fishman Leaving 'The Conners' After 4 Seasons: 'I Am Proud of the Work I Did'
Image
Queen Elizabeth, the Longest-Reigning British Monarch, Dies at 96
ABC's "The Conners"
'Beloved' 'The Conners' Crew Member Dies After Suffering 'Medical Event' on Set
Vanderpump Rules
The Shocking Reasons that Led to These 11 Celebrities Getting Fired
Dave Chappelle
'Dear White People' EP Boycotts Netflix, Calls Dave Chappelle's Special 'Dangerously Transphobic'
Rumored 2024 presidential candidates
Who Will Run for President in 2024? Rumored Republican and Democratic Candidates
Kenan Thompson
TV Shows Canceled in 2022, Including 'The First Lady', 'Mr. Mayor' and More
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt attend WE tv Celebrates the 100th Episode of the "Marriage Boot Camp" reality stars franchise and the premiere of "Marriage Boot Camp Family Edition" at SkyBar at the Mondrian Los Angeles on October 10, 2019 in West Hollywood, California
Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt's Relationship Timeline
Beyonce
Find Out Which Presidential Candidate These Celebrities Are Supporting
Kim Kardashian Dishes on Romance with Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's Relationship Timeline
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Sofia Vergara
'America's Got Talent' 's Long History of Judges & Hosts
Cyclist Lance Armstrong and Anna Hansen attend the Bloomberg & Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the 2011 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the residence of the French Ambassador on April 30, 2011 in Washington, DC.
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
Companies That Care
PEOPLE's 100 Companies that Care 2022: Meet the Employers Putting Their Communities First
Nicki Minaj, Rita Moreno and Hilarie Burton
Celebrities Who Have Shared Their Abortion Stories to Help Women Feel Less Alone
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Amy Schumer Calls Borat 2 the 'Funniest Movie You May Ever See,' Plus More Reviews of the Sequel