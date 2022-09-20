Roseanne Barr to Star in Upcoming Standup Comedy Special on Fox Nation

Roseanne Barr is returning to comedy.

The Roseanne alum is set to star in a new standup comedy special on Fox's streaming platform Fox Nation in early 2023, the network announced on Tuesday.

The hour-long special, titled A Roseanne Comedy Special, will be Fox Nation's first standup programming and Barr's first televised standup set since her comedy special Blonde and Bitchin' aired on HBO in 2006.

Barr, who is also set to produce the special, will perform her "signature comedic take on a variety of topics, with no subject off limits," according to a press release from Fox.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Barr, 69, formerly appeared on the ABC series named after her, including its 2010s revival. However, the series reboot was canceled in 2018 following a string of racist tweets from Barr, which targeted Barack Obama's adviser Valerie Jarrett.

"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey said at the time.

Barr claimed the reason for the show's cancelation wasn't her tweets, but rather blamed her onscreen daughter, Sara Gilbert, for the show's demise after Gilbert responded via Twitter to denounce her costar's controversial tweet.

"She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet," Barr told The Washington Post in 2019. "She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti."

A new version of Roseanne, The Conners, continues to air without Barr. In the premiere episode, her character was killed off by an opioid overdose.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Since leaving the show, Barr has tried her hand at standup comedy off-screen. She drew controversy in 2019 after joking about suicide, as seen in a video that the Laugh Factory posted on Vimeo.

As of late, Barr has expressed her support for former President Donald Trump as well as shared conspiracies about Coronavirus, which she claimed may be a way to "get rid of all my generation," she shared on Quarantined with Norm Macdonald in April 2020.