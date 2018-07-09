Roseanne Barr Teases Upcoming 'TV Interview' After Racist Tweet Controversy

Roseanne Barr will be returning to the small screen for an upcoming interview.

“To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love — who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week,” she tweeted on Sunday night.

Added Barr, “I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!”

The interview will likely address the ongoing backlash against Barr, whose hit series Roseanne was canceled by ABC in May after Barr likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” in a tweet she later deleted. (She has since claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black — and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.)

The network has since greenlit a Roseanne spinoff without Barr.

Barr also tweeted a selfie on Sunday night, showing off lighter locks and writing, “New hair!”

Barr previously spoke out about the controversy in a June interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast.

“I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses, but I apologize to anyone who … felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean,” she said. “It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance.”

“I definitely feel remorse,” she added tearfully.

The Roseanne creator returned to the podcast earlier this month, revealing that she’s already “been offered so many things” since the reboot’s cancelation.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen, and I feel very excited because I already have been offered so many things,” she said. “And I almost accepted one really good offer to go back on TV.”

“I might do it,” she added, without providing any further details about what the project entailed. “But we’ll see.”