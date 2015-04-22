Sara Gilbert on TV Mom Roseanne Barr Going Blind: 'I Know She's a Fighter'

Speaking on The Talk on Tuesday, host Sara Gilbert reacted to the news that her sitcom mom, Roseanne Barr, is going blind as a result of macular degeneration and glaucoma.

“I love Roseanne so much, and she’s such a strong person and such an important person in my life,” Gilbert said during a segment on the show. “I know she’s a fighter and I know she’s strong. I truly believe that if anyone can do it, she’ll have her sight as long as possible.”

On Monday, Barr, 62, revealed in a Daily Beast interview that while she would eventually lose her sight as a result of the eye disease, the timeline for that remains uncertain. Gilbert, 40, played Barr’s daughter Darlene on nine seasons of the TV series Roseanne.

“We all hate to think of anyone we love dealing with something like this,” Gilbert said. “Eyesight is such a big thing and such a big thing to lose.”

