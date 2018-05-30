Roseanne Barr Responds to Costars After Show Cancellation: 'You Throw Me Under the Bus'

Many of Roseanne Barr‘s castmates were quick to speak out against the star’s racist tweet that led to the cancellation of their ABC show Roseanne on Tuesday — and she has a few words in return.

The 65-year-old actress previously said she was quitting Twitter after she received backlash for a racist tweet she wrote on Monday about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. However, she returned to the social media platform just one night later to claim her tweet stemmed from using the prescription insomia drug Ambien, as well as to respond to many of her costars’ statements on the abrupt cancellation.

Michael Fishman, who played Barr’s son D.J. during the show’s original run and its 2018 reboot, tweeted that he was “devastated” by the show getting canceled, in addition to denouncing his TV mom’s remarks.

“Our cast, crew, writers, and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness,” he wrote. “The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

Fishman added, “I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue.”

Barr responded to Fishman, 36, in the early morning hours on Wednesday, writing, “I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. You throw me under the bus. nice!”

Roseanne Barr Vera Anderson/WireImage

Sara Gilbert, 43, who played Roseanne’s daughter Darlene, also reacted on Twitter, saying that Barr’s comments were “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed with her actions to say the least.”

Barr’s reply? “Wow! unreal.”

Emma Kenney, 18, who played Roseanne’s granddaughter Harris, claimed she was preparing to quit the show when she learned it had been cancelled and said she was “hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed” by Barr’s tweet.

In response to a fan’s tweet defending Barr and criticizing her costars for turning their backs, the outspoken Donald Trump supporter said, “I feel bad for @POTUS-he goes thru this every single day.”

As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable. — Emma Kenney (@EmmaRoseKenney) May 29, 2018

On Monday, the actress shared the since-deleted attack on Jarrett, who is black, comparing her to an ape.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” she wrote, using Jarrett’s initials in response to a tweeted conspiracy theory about the Obama administration.

Barr tweeted Wednesday morning that she “mistakenly thought [Jarrett] was white.”

Valerie Jarrett and Roseanne Barr Drew Angerer/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

The actress also placed blame for the cancellation on Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on the sitcom who announced on social media that she would “not be returning” to Roseanne following the tweet.

“Her tweet made ABC very nervous and they cancelled the show,” Barr said in response to a fan’s tweet.

Roseanne Robert Trachtenberg/ABC

In addition to retweeting messages of support, Barr also thanked fans for their backing.

“Thanks for kind words. It goes very deep, the harassment etc.,” she responded to one Twitter user.

In another tweet, she said, “Thanks for all your kind comments, everyone! Love u all goodnight.”

Jarrett weighed in on the shocking language for the first time during an MSNBC town hall called “Everyday Racism in America” that aired shortly after Barr’s tweet.

“First of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” Jarrett said. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense.”

Jarrett also said she thought ABC made the right decision in canceling Barr’s revival sitcom.

The former Obama advisor added that Bob Iger, the chief executive officer of Disney, which owns ABC, called her ahead of the cancellation announcement to apologize.

“He wanted me to know before he made it public that he was canceling the show,” she said, adding that Iger told her there would be zero tolerance for those types of comments.