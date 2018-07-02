Roseanne Barr Says She’s Gotten a ‘Really Good Offer to Go Back on TV’ — And She ‘Might Do It’

Could Roseanne Barr be coming back to TV?

In a new interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast, Barr, 65, revealed she’s already “been offered so many things” since she posted a racist tweet that led to the Roseanne reboot’s cancelation.

“Inside every bad thing is a good thing waiting to happen, and I feel very excited because I already have been offered so many things, and I almost accepted one really good offer to go back on TV,” she remarked.

“I might do it,” she added, without providing any further details about what the project entailed. “But we’ll see.”

On May 29, ABC canceled Roseanne after Barr, who starred as wife and mother Roseanne Conner, shared (and then deleted) a tweet comparing former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, to an ape.

Barr later tweeted that she “mistakenly thought [Jarrett] was white.”

ABC has since greenlit a Roseanne spinoff, without Barr.

Barr also told Boteach that she didn’t ask for any money when signing away the rights to Roseanne, believing the action “was a penance.”

“I thought signing off of my own life’s work and asking for nothing in return, I thought that was a penance,” she explained.

“I just knew that was the right thing and I want to do the right thing because I’ve lived my life, most part of it, to do the right thing for all people, not just Jews,” she continued.

Barr admitted that while she has yet to apologize privately to Jarrett, she has been “praying for the right words.”

In Barr’s first interview with Boteach, which was released earlier in June, she broke down in tears about the racist tweet.

“I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses, but I apologize to anyone who thought, or felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean. It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance,” she continued.

Becoming tearful, she added, “I definitely feel remorse.”

“I ask people if you look at my tweet don’t defend me. I’ve done something egregious and I don’t want to be defended. I don’t want to get any more racism going from what I did, I don’t want that. I don’t want to be defended” she explained.