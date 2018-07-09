Roseanne Barr Says She's Not Against Valerie Jarrett 'Personally' in Wake of Controversial Tweet

Roseanne Barr is continuing to apologize for the racist tweet that led to the cancellation of her hit sitcom.

Barr made an appearance on the Rabbi Shmuley Podcast this weekend, when she addressed her since-deleted tweet in which she likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape.”

The actress, 65, said she has issues with Jarrett’s work, but not her as a person.

“My sister helped me because she’s a Torah student too, and she helped me to say, ‘the work of your hands … makes me feel threatened,’ ” she said. “I shouldn’t have said, you know, like you said — don’t make it personal. But you kind of have to when it’s, like, the work of your hand is what I’m against — not you personally — but the work of your hands.”

Valerie Jarrett and Roseanne Barr Drew Angerer/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Roseanne was canceled by ABC in May just days after Barr’s controversial tweet. She later claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black — and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.

The network has since greenlit a Roseanne spinoff without Barr.

And this isn’t the first time Barr has spoken out about the controversy in an interview on Rabbi Shmuley Boteach’s podcast. In June, she became emotional while discussing the subject.

“I don’t want to run off and blather on with excuses, but I apologize to anyone who … felt offended and who thought that I meant something that I, in fact, did not mean,” she said. “It was my own ignorance, and there’s no excuse for that ignorance.”

“I definitely feel remorse,” she added tearfully.

Over the weekend, she teased a return to the small screen for an upcoming interview.

“To my wonderful fans who I treasure and love — who have carried me these past weeks when I was 2 weak 2 carry myself: I will be doing a TV interview this week,” she tweeted on Sunday night.

Added Barr, “I’ll tell u about it tomorrow!”