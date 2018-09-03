Roseanne Barr Says She's Moving to Israel When The Conners Premieres

When The Conners premieres this fall, Roseanne Barr won’t be tuning in.

During her latest appearance on the Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast, the actress weighed in on the new iteration of the series, announced after ABC abruptly axed her well-received Roseanne reboot after Barr likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” on Twitter.

“I’m not going to curse it or bless it,” Barr said of the upcoming spinoff. “I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold.”

RELATED: Tom Arnold Says Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr Is ‘Obviously’ Racist and Needs to Get Off Social Media

In fact, Barr said she’ll be in Israel when the show premieres in October.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers. I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go,” she said. “It’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman.”

RELATED VIDEO: Roseanne Barr Breaks Down in Tears in First Interview Since Racist Tweet: ‘Don’t Defend Me’

Barr, 65, also opened up about the controversy that followed her since-deleted tweet, revealing that her friends told her she “made a fatal mistake” by apologizing to Jarrett. (In her apologies, Barr has offered several defenses for her choice of words, including insisting she was misunderstood, under the influence of Ambien, and didn’t know Jarrett is black.)

“My friends told me in the beginning, they said, ‘Oh my God, you’ve made a fatal mistake, and it’s all over YouTube, a lot of people are saying it,’ ” said Barr. “They said, ‘You made a fatal mistake… apologizing to the Left.’ Once you apologize to them they never forgive, they just try to beat you down until you don’t exist. That’s how they do things. They don’t accept apologies.”

“People were so angry, and I have to say a little bit ill-informed about me, that they would put me in the same box where they have people who call for the death of all Jews and want to enslave all black people. [The same box as] real racists that actually exist,” she continued. “They put me in a box with them. And how do they think that’s gonna affect me. They don’t think. They’re under mind control.”

Production on The Conners began last week. The series will focus on Sara Gilbert‘s Darlene Conner and see the return of John Goodman (Dan), Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Lecy Goranson (Becky) and Michael Fishman (D.J.)

The network hasn’t revealed the fate of Barr’s character, simply announcing a 10-episode, straight to series order that will follow “the Conner family who, after a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.” Goodman, however, recently hinted that Barr’s character will be killed off.

The Conners premieres Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.