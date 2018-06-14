Roseanne Barr Wants Everyone to Know She's 'Fine' and Is Taking 'Time to Reflect' on Racist Tweet

Roseanne Barr says she has taken a good hard look at herself –– and is sure she is not a racist.

The former Roseanne actress, 65, tweeted on Wednesday that she’s reflected on things since the cancellation of her ABC show spurred by a racist tweet she made about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

“1) I want u all2 know I’m fine. I’ve been using this time2 reflect &2 gain insight on what I said & how it was misunderstood..,” Barr tweeted. “Needless2 say I’m NOT what people have accused me of! I’ve never practiced “RACISM” in my entire life & never will. Meantime…”

She continued, “2) I’ve been watching this new doc called “Malcolm X: An overwhelming Influence on th Black Power Movement.” Directed by my dear friend Thomas Muhammad (my campaign manager in 2012)who called me immediately when my show was canceled.”

“If you have any questions for me, direct them to Mr. Muhammad please. Be sure to watch his brilliant movie!” she wrote, adding that Muhammad had “agreed to speak for me.”

“He knows the work I have done in civil rights against racism ALL MY LIFE & understands my tweet was about Iran’s regime, not race-The website is: http://www.bbunity.com ,” Barr added.

On top of watching the documentary about human rights acitivist, Malcolm X, the comedian has also been inspired by the music of Kanye West.

“MUCH LOVE 2 U all-thanks for helping and praying for me! It worked! Listen to @kanyewest new album about mental illness, it’s the greatest thing ever,” she tweeted.

Barr continued tweeting, writing, “guys, I have been planting trees digging in the earth singing and feeling a great deal of relief. I will begin to speak for myself in media soon.”

However, the actress then went to defend herself addressing how she referred to Jarrett, who is black, as a cross “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes”.

Barr tweeted, “Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism. That is what my tweet referred to-the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.”

She added, “My mind went into deep shock and my body too. I see clearly now-”

“My faith is stronger today than ever before. I have faith in the American people to free their minds & unite,” she wrote in another tweet.

The star also tweeted that her health has been affected by her firing.

“I have developed a bit of palsy in my head and hands due to the stress I have lived thru-I sleep alot now-without ambien too, thank G0D!! goodnight-we are winning! don’t give up! PEACE is coming,” she added.

On Monday, Barr wrote an apology to billionaire George Soros for calling him a Nazi in a now-deleted tweet.

“I apologize sincerely to @georgesoros,” she tweeted. “His family was persecuted by The Nazis & survived The Holocaust only because of the strength & resourcefulness of his father.”

Along with the apology, Barr also shared a link to an information page about Soros’ philanthropic foundation, the Open Society Foundations.

In late May, Barr falsely claimed that Chelsea Clinton is married to Soros’ nephew. After Clinton corrected her, Barr continued her rant against Soros, calling him a “Nazi” who “turned in his fellow Jews.”

“Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you!I Please forgive me! By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?” Barr wrote.

In May, ABC canceled Roseanne after Barr compared Jarrett to an ape in a now-deleted tweet. The actress later claimed that she had taken Ambien before she began tweeting and that she didn’t know Jarrett is black.