Roseanne Barr's Son Says She's Launching Her Own YouTube Series

Roseanne Barr may no longer be the face of a network series, but she will soon be the star of her own show.

Since ABC canceled the Roseanne reboot following series creator Barr‘s controversial tweet about Valerie Jarrett in May, the 65-year-old actress has been focusing her energy on creating content of her own.

Barr’s son, Jake Pentland, told TMZ that his mother has been filming interviews this week in his Full Moon & High Tide studio with friends and family, including her boyfriend, Pentland himself and her former campaign manager, Thomas Muhammad, among others.

According to Pentland, Barr plans to release the content on her YouTube channel, which she released a sneak peek of late Thursday.

In a short NSFW video, Barr looks disordered and distressed as she smokes a cigarette while arguing with a male producer about the editing of a previous video — one that was apparently cut together from multiple shoots and showed Barr wearing different outfits.

Soon, the agitated star brings up the since-deleted tweet in which she likened Jarrett, a black former advisor to Barack Obama, to an “ape.”

“I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal. That’s what my tweet was about,” Barr screamed.

“I thought the bitch was white!” she said, getting even louder. “Goddamnit, I thought the bitch was white. F—!”

The video was a far cry from the other comments Barr has made about the tweet in the wake of the backlash. She first appeared repentant, claiming that she didn’t know Jarrett is black and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.

Barr also defended herself from accusations of racism. “I’m not a racist, I never was & I never will be,” she tweeted in May. “One stupid joke in a lifetime of fighting 4 civil rights 4 all minorities, against networks, studios, at the expense of my nervous system/family/wealth will NEVER b taken from me.”

She later explained that her tweet — which described Jarrett as a cross between the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes — was actually commentary on anti-Semitism.

“Rod Serling wrote Planet of The Apes. It was about anti-semitism,” Barr tweeted. “That is what my tweet referred to – the anti semitism of the Iran deal. Low IQ ppl can think whatever they want.”

Barr has since said she “won’t be doing any TV interviews” and will instead be filming and posting videos to her YouTube channel.