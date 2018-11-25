Roseanne Barr Says She's 'Fine' After Heart Attack Speculation

Roseanne Barr is denying claims that she suffered a heart attack.

“I’m fine,” Barr, 66, tweeted early Sunday after tweets claiming she had a medical emergency went viral.

In a photo accompanying the tweet, Barr can be seen standing tall in a living room while wearing a t-shirt designed to look like a corset.

The rumors spread on Twitter after Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan’s live Periscope video was interrupted by a call from a man identifying himself as Barr’s assistant, seemingly informing him about the alleged heart attack.

Barr has been laying low in recent weeks after the Roseanne spinoff, The Conners, premiered in October. The hit Roseanne reboot was canceled by ABC in May following a racist comment Barr made about former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. In the new series, Roseanne’s namesake character died of an opiate overdose.

In March, Barr opened up about a misdiagnosis that led her to believe she was going blind due to macular degeneration and glaucoma.

“I went to a new doctor about a year ago,” Barr told PEOPLE. “She told me I don’t have macular degeneration, but rather a mole on the inside of my eye that’s growing, and that’s why my vision is narrowing. Probably in the next year or so I can get it removed. I have a bad eye, but I’m not losing my eyesight.”

“My dad has macular degeneration so I thought it was genetic,” she added. “I just accepted it. It was a way better diagnosis than some of my friends were getting. It’s not deadly. I didn’t take it too badly.”