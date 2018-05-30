After a destructive twitter-spree that prompted ABC to pull the plug on her sitcom, Roseanne Barr is feeling the heat.

“She’s in deep darkness and is very remorseful,” a source tells PEOPLE. “Being a comedian, she writes stuff she thinks is funny, but it’s always misunderstood. She’s not intentionally hurtful. They all loved each other on the Roseanne set. It really was one big happy family.”

On Monday, the comedian shared a since-deleted attack on former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, comparing her to an ape. The network cancelled Roseanne hours later.

Jarrett weighed in on the shocking language for the first time during an MSNBC town hall called “Everyday Racism in America” that aired shortly after Barr’s tweet.

“First of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” Jarrett said. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense.”

Jarrett also said she thought ABC made the right decision in canceling Barr’s revival sitcom.

The former Obama advisor added that Bob Iger, the chief executive officer of Disney, called her ahead of the cancellation announcement to apologize.

“He wanted me to know before he made it public that he was canceling the show,” she said, adding that Iger told her there would be zero tolerance for those types of comments.

The actress has attributed the racist Twitter spree to her use of sleep medication Ambien.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” Barr tweeted.

Many of Barr’s castmates spoke out against the star’s racist tweet — and she was quick to respond.

Michael Fishman, who played Barr’s son D.J. during the show’s original run and its 2018 reboot, tweeted that he was “devastated” by the show getting canceled and denounced his TV mom’s remarks.

“Our cast, crew, writers, and production staff strived for inclusiveness, with numerous storylines designed to reflect inclusiveness,” he wrote. “The words of one person do not exemplify the thinking of all involved.”

Fishman added, “I condemn these statements vehemently. They are reprehensible and intolerable, contradicting my beliefs and outlook on life and society. I have always lived and taught my children to be inclusive. I believe our show strived to embrace different backgrounds and opinions, through open dialogue.”

Barr responded to Fishman, 36, early Wednesday, writing, “I created the platform for that inclusivity and you know it. You throw me under the bus. nice!”

Sara Gilbert, 43, who played Roseanne’s daughter Darlene, also reacted on Twitter, saying that Barr’s comments were “abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed with her actions to say the least.”

Barr replied, “Wow! unreal.”

Emma Kenney, 18, who played Roseanne’s granddaughter Harris, claimed she was preparing to quit the show when she learned it had been canceled and said she was “hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed” by Barr’s tweet.

In response to a fan’s tweet defending Barr and criticizing her costars for turning their backs, the outspoken Donald Trump supporter said, “I feel bad for @POTUS-he goes thru this every single day.”

Barr also placed blame for the cancellation on Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on the sitcom who announced on social media that she would “not be returning” to Roseanne following the first tweet about Jarrett.

“Her tweet made ABC very nervous and they cancelled the show,” Barr said in response to a fan’s tweet.