Roseanne Barr's Ex Tom Arnold Applauds Roseanne Cancellation, Condemns Her 'Dangerous Tweets'

Roseanne Barr‘s ex-husband Tom Arnold has spoken out against the actress’ racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the Roseanne revival.

The backlash has been fierce since Barr tweeted a since-deleted attack on former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, who is black, during a racist Twitter rant overnight Monday.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj,” she wrote, using Jarrett’s initials in response to a tweeted conspiracy theory about the Obama administration.

Arnold, 59, condemned Barr, 65, on social media and claimed that ABC executives shut down his previous attempts to call attention to the actress’ “dangerous tweets.”

“ABC execs figured out a way to control me,” he tweeted. “They blocked me from promoting anything on ABC because I called out Roseanne Barr & her dangerous tweets.”

Arnold also praised Disney CEO Bob Iger after ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey announced the cancellation.

“Ton of respect for Bob Iger,” he wrote. “Tough decision with financial consequences for his company but right for America….umm…now don’t bug Bob but maybe someone else find out if I’m still banned from all of @ABCNetwork for calling Roseanne Barr out first on her racist conspiracy tweets?”

Arnold, who is working on a Viceland series attempting to unearth incriminating tapes of President Donald Trump, also invited Barr — an active Trump supporter — to appear on the show.

“Roseanne has an open invitation to join me on #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes,” he tweeted. “I warned her about that Trump guy.”

Arnold worked on the original Roseanne as a writer and producer before he was fired in 1994 by series star Barr, whom he divorced the same year. (They were married from 1990-94.)

Earlier this year, Arnold sat down and reviewed the reboot for The Hollywood Reporter, slamming Barr for going from a “feminist-pacifist voice for the working folks” to a “far-right Trump-loving troll who’s gone hard against liberals and Hillary supporters and even #MeToo women.”

“I can also forgive Roseanne Conner voting for Trump in 2016. I bet if you’re a Midwest housewife, he might’ve come across on TV like he really had your back,” he wrote. “But Roseanne Barr knew Donald Trump personally for 30 years and saw how he treated women. She even did business with him. I’m not surprised by anything Trump does, but Roseanne Barr made $200 million off Roseanne Conner, so I’m a little disappointed she doesn’t have her back.”

Roseanne Barr and Tom Arnold circa 1990 Kypros/Getty

Barr’s costars Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney and Sara Gilbert are standing behind the network.

“I am hurt, embarrassed, and disappointed. The racist and distasteful comments from Roseanne are inexcusable,” Kenney tweeted. “As I called my manager to quit working on Roseanne, I was told it was cancelled. I feel so empowered by @iamwandasykes , Channing Dungey and anyone at ABC standing up for morals and abuse of power. Bullies will NEVER win.”

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show. I am disappointed in her actions to say the least,” Gilbert said. “This is incredibly sad and difficult for all of us, as we’ve created a show that we believe in, are proud of, and that audiences love— one that is separate and apart from the opinions and words of one cast member.”

Others in the industry flooded Twitter to applaud ABC’s swift decision to cancel the show.

“Well done,” tweeted Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey.

“Thank you, Channing. Thank you @ABCNetwork,” tweeted Scandal alum Bellamy Young.

“ABC > GOP,” tweeted Young’s former costar Josh Malina.

“Honestly she got what she deserved,” tweeted Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes. “As I tell my 4 year old, one makes a choice with one’s actions. Roseanne made a choice. A racist one. ABC made a choice. A human one.”

Speechless star Minnie Driver suggested fans tune in to her show instead.

“So proud of @ABCNetwork for having the ethical compunction to cancel #Roseanne despite the show’s huge numbers,” she tweeted. “We too make a show about a middle class family, come and watch us instead #speechless @Speechless_ABC.”

Debra Messing tweeted that she was in “tears” when she found out the news of the cancellation.

“I am so relieved and grateful,” she wrote. “The hate that has been spewing from those in Trump’s orbit has really taken a toll on all of our souls and psyches. I didn’t believe it would happen. I had lost faith. Thank you @abc.”