Roseanne Barr Thinks Coronavirus Is Conspiracy to 'Get Rid of My Generation'

Roseanne Barr isn’t afraid to share her own theory about the coronavirus outbreak.

On Sunday, the actress video chatted into comedian Norm Macdonald’s YouTube show, Quarantined with Norm Macdonald, where she discussed her experience self-isolating in Hawaii and claimed the virus was a plot against her age group.

“You know I’m crazy so I’m speaking as a crazy woman now,” Barr, 67, said, going on to share her suspicions about the virus.

“I think we’re being forced to evolve,” she explained. “You know what it is, Norm? I think they’re just trying to get rid of all my generation.”

Barr continued, “The boomer ladies that, you know, that inherited their, you know, are widows. They inherited the money, so they got to go wherever the money is and figure out a way to get it from people.”

“There’s so many boomers that have money and do no work. So if you got them out of society, that would be a good thriller,” Macdonald, 60, replied.

The former Roseanne star — who was fired from the series’ reboot over racist comments — has been self-isolating amid the coronavirus in Hawaii, where she said they have “no toilet paper and are out of white rice.”

However, “99 percent of the Hawaiian people are sequestered and doing exactly what they were told to do,” she noted.

Though Barr claimed Hawaii has “one [coronavirus] case on the island,” as of the morning of April 7, there have been 385 confirmed cases and five deaths, according to a New York Times database.

Barr said she feels “blessed” to be in self-isolation as she now has “the time to research and come up with the perfect lawsuit … against Hollywood.”

“I’m devising the perfect lawsuit and I am so blessed to have that time and sit here and be able to compile my thoughts,” she said. “So I can figure out how to f—k over everybody in the f—king world over there.”

There are at least 366,238 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States and at least 10,000 deaths, according to the Times. In fewer than five days, the nation’s death toll has now doubled from 5,000 to 10,000.

The CDC says that the best prevention methods, other than social distancing, are basic forms of hygiene — careful handwashing, avoiding touching the face, moving away from people who are coughing or sneezing and staying home at signs of illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.