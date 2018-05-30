Roseanne Barr Claims She Didn't Know Valerie Jarrett Is Black: I 'Thought She Was White'

Despite vowing to leave Twitter after her racist tweet prompted the cancellation of her show, Roseanne Barr has remained active on the social media network.

Barr, 65, was tweeting throughout the night on Tuesday, hours after ABC swiftly canceled Roseanne following the actress’ attack on former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett.

“Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = VJ,” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet posted overnight Monday. (She has since claimed to have been on Ambien while tweeting.)

Now, in a series of confusing tweets, Barr claims she didn’t know Jarrett is black.

Valerie Jarrett (left) and Roseanne Barr Drew Angerer/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

“I thought she was Saudi,” she tweeted.

Hours later, she tweeted a contradictory statement.

“I honestly thought she was Jewish and Persian,” she said. “Ignorant of me for sure, but… I did.”

She later responded to a fan speculating that Barr didn’t know Jarrett is black, claiming she indeed “didn’t know” before tweeting: “I mistakenly thought she was white.”

On Tuesday, Jarrett weighed in on Barr’s shocking language for the first time during an MSNBC town hall called “Everyday Racism in America.”

“First of all, I think we have to turn it into a teaching moment,” she said. “I’m fine. I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers coming to their defense.”

Jarrett also said she thought ABC made the right decision in cancelling Roseanne amid widespread outrage over the star’s comments, adding that Bob Iger, the chief executive officer of Disney, called her ahead of the announcement to apologize.

“He wanted me to know before he made it public that he was canceling the show,” she said, adding that Iger told her there would be zero tolerance for those types of comments.

Barr has issued an apology to Jarrett via Twitter.

“@ValerieJarrett I want to apologize to you,” she tweeted Tuesday night. “I am very sorry to have hurt you. I hope you can accept this sincere apology!”

Hours later, she apologized again.

“@ValerieJarrett I don’t know if u saw it, but I wanted 2 apologize to u 4 hurting and upsetting u with an insensitive & tasteless tweet,” she said. “I am truly sorry — my whole life has been about fighting racism. I made a terrible mistake [that] caused hundreds of ppl 2 lose their jobs. So sorry!”