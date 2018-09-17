Roseanne Barr Says Her Namesake Character Dies of an Opioid Overdose on The Conners 

Roseanne Barr has revealed how her namesake character will be written off the upcoming The Conners spin-off.

During an appearance on Brandon Straka’s YouTube show Walk Away over the weekend, Barr said her character will die of an overdose.

“Oh ya, they killed her,” she said. “They have her die of an opioid overdose.”

Barr admitted she was unhappy with the way the writers apparently decided to end her character’s arc.

“It wasn’t enough to [fire me], they had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show,” she said.

But the actress said she’s come to terms with the show moving on without her.

“There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over,” she said. “There’s no fight left.”

The Conners, which focuses on the same family (minus Roseanne Conner) at the center of Roseanne, officially started production last month.

The show follows the hugely successful 10th season of Roseanne, which aired from 2017 to 2018 but was later canceled because of a since-deleted racist tweet from creator Barr about Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Barack Obama.

Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, released a statement calling the tweet “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

