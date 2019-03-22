Roseanne Barr Blames Sara Gilbert for Show’s Cancellation: 'She Will Never Get Enough'

Roseanne Barr is, once again, speaking out again about the cancellation of her titular series Roseanne in May 2018.

In a new interview with the Washington Post, Barr, 66, blamed the downfall of the show not on her racist tweet, which ABC cited when the network canceled the reboot, but on her costar and onscreen daughter, Sara Gilbert.

In May 2018, Barr likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” on Twitter. The actress, who deleted her original tweet, has since offered several defenses for her choice of words, including insisting she was misunderstood, under the influence of Ambien, and didn’t know Jarrett is black.

After the tweet, Gilbert, 44, publicly denounced her costar.

“Roseanne’s recent comments about Valerie Jarrett, and so much more, are abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show,” Gilbert tweeted at the time. “I am disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

“She destroyed the show and my life with that tweet,” Barr told the Post in an article published on Thursday. “She will never get enough until she consumes my liver with a fine Chianti.”

A rep for Gilbert did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but the actress gave a brief interview to the Post, saying, “while I’m extremely disappointed and heartbroken over the dissolution of the original show, she will always be family, and I will always love Roseanne.”

Sara Gilbert and Roseanne Barr on Roseanne Adam Rose/ABC/Getty Images

After Barr’s tweet about Jarrett, ABC swiftly pulled the plug on Roseanne.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” then-president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey announced in a statement at the time.

Since then, Gilbert and the rest of the Roseanne cast has gone on to star in a spin-off of the original show called The Conners.

In October 2018, Gilbert and other cast members opened up to PEOPLE about Barr’s absence in the spin-off.

“Any sadness that we feel over what we’ve lost we’re hopefully channeling in an honest way into the show,” Gilbert said at the time. “And our show has always been able to deal with heavy topics, particularly for a sitcom. It’s been kind of built into the mix.”