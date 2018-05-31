Roseanne Barr Feels 'So Sick' Over Costars Laurie Metcalf & John Goodman Losing Their Jobs

When ABC pulled the plug on Roseanne this week over star Roseanne Barr‘s racist tweet, the show’s cast and crew suddenly found themselves without a hit sitcom.

Barr previously apologized to the “wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet,” and now she’s expressing her regret over two costars in particular: John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf.

“I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me — Laurie and John,” Barr, 65, tweeted Wednesday night. “I’m so sick over this — they will never have better character actors on their network.”

I just wish ABC had not thrown two of the greatest actors in the world out with me-Laurie and John. I'm so sick over this-they will never have better character actors on their network. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 31, 2018

From left: John Goodman, Roseanne Barr, Laurie Metcalf Stewart Cook/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Barr prompted the cancellation of her show earlier this week when she likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” in a since-deleted tweet.

She has since claimed that she didn’t know Jarrett is black — and that she was on Ambien while tweeting.

Metcalf, 62, is one of the few stars of the show who has not publicly spoken out since its cancellation. Goodman — who played Barr’s on-screen husband, Dan Conner — reluctantly addressed the news Wednesday in a video taken at an auto repair shop in New Orleans obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

Explaining that he would “rather say nothing than to cause more trouble,” Goodman, 65, assured fans that “everything’s fine” with him, adding that he’s not familiar with Twitter and had no comment on the controversy.

“I don’t know anything about it,” he said. “I don’t read it.”

The Big Lebowski star also shrugged off rumors that Roseanne would no longer be eligible for Emmys. (Goodman won the award for outstanding guest actor in a drama series for Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip in 2007, but he never took home the trophy for his seven nominations for his role as Dan Conner.)

“I wasn’t gonna get an Emmy anyway,” he said. “I’ve been up there [10] times already, and if I didn’t get one, I’m not gonna get one.”

On Wednesday, a source told PEOPLE that Barr is “in deep darkness and is very remorseful” following the scandal.

“She’s not intentionally hurtful,” said the insider. “They all loved each other on the Roseanne set. It really was one big happy family.”