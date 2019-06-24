Roseanne Barr Announces New Comedy Tour 1 Year After Sitcom Cancelation

Roseanne Barr is hitting the road.

Barr, 66, announced a new stand-up comedy tour on Instagram on Sunday night, revealing that she is partnering with fellow comedian Andrew Dice Clay for the new project, titled “Mr. and Mrs. America.”

The actress shared a photo of a promo photo for the tour, which features Barr wearing a Statue of Liberty hat and Andrew Dice Clay smoking a cigarette while sporting an America-inspired top hat.

“On sale next week,” she captioned the photo.

Clay also posted the photo to his own social media account.

Though Barr performed at the Laugh Factory in Las Vegas earlier this year, “Mr. and Mrs. America” tour marks her first official project since ABC canceled the “Roseanne” reboot.

In May 2018, Barr likened former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape” on Twitter. The actress, who deleted her original tweet, has since offered several defenses for her choice of words, including insisting she was misunderstood, under the influence of Ambien, and didn’t know Jarrett is black.

Clay told Fox News that the upcoming tour was inspired by the nation’s current state of political discourse. And despite Barr’s controversial past, Clay said he’s excited to team up with his longtime friend.

“She’s a comic because she’s wacky. I’ve known her since we were kids,” Clay said. “When people ask about what she said, I say, ‘She’s a comic!’ We gotta stop policing comedians. This is America!”

After Barr’s tweet about Jarrett, ABC swiftly pulled the plug on Roseanne.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” then-president of ABC Entertainment Channing Dungey announced in a statement at the time.

Since then, the rest of the Roseanne cast has gone on to star in a spin-off of the original show called The Conners.

In October 2018, Sara Gilbert and other cast members opened up to PEOPLE about Barr’s absence in the spin-off.

“Any sadness that we feel over what we’ve lost we’re hopefully channeling in an honest way into the show,” Gilbert said at the time. “And our show has always been able to deal with heavy topics, particularly for a sitcom. It’s been kind of built into the mix.”