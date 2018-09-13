Roseanne Barr Talks About Her Ambien Use on Dr. Oz After Blaming Medication for Racist Tweet

In a preview from Roseanne Barr‘s upcoming appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, the embattled actress spoke extensively about her use of the drug Ambien, which she claimed she had taken before writing a racist tweet about Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

“It is a weird drug,” she said in a teaser clip from the Sept. 18 show shared by Page Six.

In a since-deleted post this May, Barr wrote of Jarrett, who is black, “Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” She also retweeted a number of conspiracy theories.

After ABC dropped her revival of Roseanne, Barr chalked up her posts to Ambien. “Guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me,” she said. “It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting-it was memorial day too-i went 2 far & do not want it defended-it was egregious Indefensible [sic]. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

Barr's tweet Roseanne Barr May 29, 2018 Twitter https://twitter.com/therealroseanne/status/1001678566298406912

RELATED: Tim Allen Breaks His Silence on Roseanne Barr’s Firing: ‘She’s Just Not That Person’

Barr told Dr. Oz that she had felt side-effects from Ambien in the past. She said, “Well, I’ve done some weird things on Ambien, and I think a lot of people have, too.”

Barr continued, “I’ve heard from thousands of people about it. One guy got up and cooked a turkey and ate it — so that was like four hours if you think about it — and didn’t remember it in the morning. And all the time that happens to me. When I go up in the kitchen and there’s a whole box of Triscuits laid out and eggs cracked on the wall, cheese everywhere.”

RELATED VIDEO: Roseanne Barr Speaks Out in First TV Interview Since Roseanne Firing: ‘It Cost Me Everything’

Dr. Oz was not buying Barr’s explanation. “I actually looked up Ambien, and tweeting is not a side effect,” he said in the clip.

“No,” she replied.

Sanofi, the drugmaker that produces Ambien, clapped back at Barr’s allegation back in May. The company tweeted, “People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

The cancelled Roseanne reboot Adam Rose/ABC/Getty Images

The axed Roseanne reboot is getting a spin-off, The Conners. In September, Barr responded to reports about the show by saying that she will go to Israel when it premieres.

RELATED: John Goodman Was ‘Surprised’ by ABC’s Reaction to Roseanne Barr’s Tweet: ‘She’s Not a Racist’

“I’m not going to curse it or bless it,” Barr said on the Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast. “I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold.”