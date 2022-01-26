Rose McIver Thanks Ghosts Superfan Mark Hamill for 'Incredible Endorsement' After CBS Renewal

Mark Hamill expressed his excitement that Ghosts has been renewed for a second season — much to Rose McIver's delight

Ghosts has a legendary fan.

After CBS announced the sitcom would be returning for a season 2 on Tuesday, Mark Hamill (yes, Star Wars' original Luke Skywalker) expressed his excitement for the "smart" and "whimsical" show's renewal.

"This IS a surprise to me (seems as though everything I like gets canceled), but a WONDERFUL surprise indeed," he tweeted in reply to the show's renewal announcement. "@GhostBCS is a delight: smart, witty, whimsical, very funny with a BRILLIANT cast that is beyond perfection."

Hamill ended the tweet with a hashtag that read "Congratulations on a well deserved renewal."

The high praise quickly caught the attention of the series' lead Rose McIver, who replied: "Thank you Mark! What an incredible endorsement."

But Hamill wasn't done raving about the series. The 70-year-old actor also revealed that he "binge-watched" the show's UK counterpart in a second tweet.

"Binge-watched the original UK version of @GhostsCBS. Same premise, but different spirits, different vibe & uniquely British," he shared. "It is also EXCELLENT on every level & deserves your attention. Now my 3 favorite comedies feature either dead people or vampires."

Season 1 of Ghosts aired six episodes in 2021. In the US version of the paranormal sitcom, McIver plays lead Samantha, a journalist who buys an old home to convert into a bed and breakfast. But Samantha soon learns she's not alone in the house. It's already home to a list of spirits who haven't been seen or heard by the living…until Samantha moves in.

In a video uploaded to the Ghosts Twitter account, the series showed the moment the entire cast learned of the series renewal. In a joyful moment, the cast posed for what they thought was a Valentine's Day promo, only to be told they'd return in Fall 2022 with a second season.