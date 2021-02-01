Rose McGowan, Selma Blair and More Support Evan Rachel Wood Following Marilyn Manson Allegations

Evan Rachel Wood came forward on Monday with claims against her ex Marilyn Manson, alleging that he started "grooming" her as a teen and "horrifically abused" her for years

Rose McGowan is backing Evan Rachel Wood after the Westworld star identified their shared ex Marilyn Manson as the person whom she previously accused of sexually assaulting her a decade ago.

McGowan, who was previously engaged to Manson for two years, spoke out in support of Wood on Twitter Monday. "I stand with Evan Rachel Wood and other brave women who have come forward. It takes years to recover from abuse and I send them strength on their journey to recovery. Let the truth be revealed. Let the healing begin," wrote McGowan, 47.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Her tweet came hours after Wood, 33, shared a statement on social media in which she claimed Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, started "grooming" her as a teen and "horrifically abused" her for years. Wood also reposted several accounts from other women accusing Manson of sexual assault.

Image zoom Evan Rachel Wood (L); Marilyn Manson | Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevin Winter/Getty Images

A rep for Manson, 52, has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment. The musician — who was dropped by his label, Loma Vista Recordings, in light of the allegations — has denied such claims in the past.

Several stars have also commented supportive messages on Wood's Instagram post. "Your courage is inspiring #istandwithyou," wrote Anna Paquin, who was Wood's costar in True Blood.

"I love you," wrote Selma Blair, who starred alongside Wood in the 2005 film Pretty Persuasion. Echoed Wood's Frozen 2 costar Josh Gad: "Love you."

Image zoom Credit: Getty (3)

Wil Wheaton and Mara Wilson, who were featured in the HBO documentary Showbiz Kids with Wood, also spoke out. "I fully support you," Wheaton commented on Wood's post, while Wilson tweeted: "I've always really admired Evan Rachel Wood as an actor. I'm really glad that she is able to finally speak her truth. Watching clips of her testimony in Showbiz Kids was absolutely fucking harrowing."

Lauren Paul, wife of Wood's Westworld costar Aaron Paul, simply commented "thank you," with prayer hands and heart emojis, on the post.

Marg Helgenberger, who starred opposite Wood in an episode of CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, tweeted: "I worked opposite a 14 year old #EvanRachelWood, & knew I was in the presence of an incredibly gifted young actress. It sickens me that her 'celebrated' abuser took advantage of her innocence. I'm so sorry Evan. Strength & talent can't be defeated."

Broad City star Ilana Glazer also praised Woods for speaking out, writing, "You are amazing, Evan. Thank you for sharing bravely. This will protect so many people. xoxoxo."

In her statement, Wood said she was speaking out because she was "done living in fear of retaliation, slander or blackmail."

"I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent," continued the actress.

Wood was among countless women who shared their accounts of sexual harassment and assault after the #MeToo movement launched in 2017.

In 2018, Wood testified in front of a House Judiciary Subcommittee in Washington, D.C., to advocate for Sexual Assault Survivors' Bill of Rights Acts in all 50 states. The mother of one did not name Manson as her abuser but alleged in part that the abuse she endured included "threats against my life, severe gaslighting and brainwashing, waking up to the man that claimed to love me raping what he believed to be my unconscious body."

Wood and Manson started dating in 2006. They were on and off until their engagement in January 2010, and ultimately called it quit seven months later.