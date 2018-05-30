Rose McGowan Storms Off When Asked If Harvey Weinstein 'Opened the Doors of Hollywood' for Her

Rose McGowan wants to make one thing clear: She didn’t benefit from her experience with Harvey Weinstein.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s one-hour installment, McGowan meets with other sexual assault survivors while traveling in Italy.

“It makes my heart happy that Azia has somewhere to go for women that support,” she says while sitting with a group of women. “That’s something that for me, has been fundamentally not there.”

The women also discuss the importance of the #MeToo movement and women sticking together as a collective unit.

“Of course, why do you think I did it?” says McGowan. “I always say I am not a #MeToo, I am not #MeToo.”

“It’s not about me,” she continues. “I get frustrated with that because I’m tired of it.”

But when one woman asks McGowan, 44, if her experience with Weinstein helped “open the doors of Hollywood,” the actress quickly becomes upset.

“I find that offensive, sorry,” she says before getting up and walking away.

McGowan was one of the first women to speak out in October when Weinstein’s decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault broke in The New York Times and The New Yorker. McGowan claims Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1997.

The former movie mogul has since been accused by over 60 women of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct. Weinstein, 66, has denied the allegations of nonconsensual sex and retaliation.

Weinstein surrendered to authorities at a police precinct in New York City on Friday. He was arrested and charged on charges of rape, committing a criminal sex act, sexual abuse and sexual misconduct, according to the New York Police Department.

“It’s surreal. It’s real. It’s both,” McGowan said of his arrest while appearing on Megyn Kelly Today. “To see him in cuffs on the way out… that’s a very good feeling.”

“I actually didn’t believe this day would come,” she added. “This is a big strike into the heart of abuse of power and it shows people that this cannot and will not stand.”