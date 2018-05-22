Rose McGowan Cries After Being Forced to Sell Her House to Pay Harvey Weinstein Legal Bills

Rose McGowan is fighting back her tears on this week’s Citizen Rose.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Thursday’s one-hour installment, the actress packs up her belongings after she says she was forced to sell her house in order to fund her fight against Harvey Weinstein.

“I’m going to be okay, right?” she says tearfully. “I’m going on an adventure. I will look at it that way. Here’s to a new life, baby girl. Goddamnit, I didn’t want to cry, I wanted to be all peppy.”

“Bye, house,” she adds. “Thank you. I love you.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In a confessional, McGowan, 44, explains the reason behind her emotional attachment to her home.

“I know it seems maybe silly having an attachment to a house, but for me homes have always been the only protection I’ve had from a scary world,” she says. “And leaving that, it is like leaving a nest, in a way. It was hard.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rose McGowan’s Ex-Manager Dies by Suicide — and Her Family Slams McGowan and Harvey Weinstein

McGowan was one of the first women to speak out in October when Weinstein’s alleged decades of alleged sexual misconduct and assault broke in The New York Times and The New Yorker. McGowan claims Weinstein sexually assaulted her in 1997.

The former movie mogul has since been accused by over 60 women of various forms of sexual assault and misconduct. Weinstein, 66, has denied the allegations of nonconsensual sex and retaliation.

Citizen Rose airs Thursdays (10 p.m. ET) on E!