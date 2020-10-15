Charmed reboot star Sarah Jeffrey recently called out Holly Marie Combs and Rose McGowan for their criticisms of the new series

Rose McGowan Responds to Sarah Jeffery After Charmed Comments: It Has 'Nothing to Do with Race'

Rose McGowan has responded to Sarah Jeffrey after the Charmed reboot star accused McGowan of “putting down” women of color.

On Wednesday, the Scream actress addressed a lengthy Instagram Story post to Jeffery, who recently called out McGowan and her original Charmed costar, Holly Marie Combs, for their criticisms about the reboot.

"Dear Sarah Jeffery, I honestly had no idea who you were til you tweeted,” McGowan wrote in her post. “I have been too busy fighting monsters & fighting for a massive Cultural Reset to notice who's in the reboot. Absolutely nothing to do with race, that's quite a stretch you took. I'm beyond glad any WOC has a well paying job. Hell yes to that. I'm sure you are a great actress."

She continued: "'My quibble (google it) is about execs & producers & @wb network trading on years of my work & name in such a cynical and obvious way - a money grab to cash in on the Charmed name. I do not care that they remade it, I have far bigger things I'm dealing with. I do not nor will I watch a show I disagree with on principle."

Image zoom Rose McGowan/Instagram

Jeffrey posted her original comments on Monday, addressing the repeated criticism that she and her costars have faced for the 2018 Charmed reboot.

In a video, which had been posted on TikTok and Twitter by a fan, Combs and McGowan made comments about their version of the show being removed from Netflix, where they claimed that the network did that so fans could find the new version of the show and not the one with "old people." McGowan also added that the reboot "sucks" before admitting that she has never seen it.

"I saw this earlier and I refrained from saying anything," Jeffery wrote alongside the video of Combs and McGowan criticizing the show. "I thought, better to just let them shout into the abyss. But I do want to say, I find it sad and quite frankly pathetic to see grown women behaving this way."

"I truly hope they find happiness elsewhere, and not in the form of putting down other WOC. I would be embarrassed to behave this way. Peace and love to y’all," she added.

McGowan continued on to say in her response that her criticism of the new series lies with the show creators, not with the actors. Still, she said Jeffery was “profiting off of” the legacy built by the stars of the original show, which included Shannen Doherty and Alyssa Milano in addition to McGowan and Combs.

"This is not ego trashing the reboot, this is a criticism of creators ... with little to no imagination making bank off of years of us busting our ass to create a legacy that you are actually profiting off of as well," McGown wrote. "I care that original fans weren't listened to. I care that Hollywood won't stop making remakes that don't need to be remade. It's a formula that's gone on for too long."

Combs also appeared to respond to Jeffery's comments in a series of tweets posted on Tuesday. Though she didn't use names, she said that she doesn't appreciate "derogatory accusations of a person's character," which many fans took as a response to Jeffery.