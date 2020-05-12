The actress says the alleged interaction occurred when she was a guest on his late-night talk show Politically Incorrect

Rose McGowan Accuses Bill Maher of Making Sexual Remark to Her on His Show in the 1990s

Rose McGowan has come forward to accuse Bill Maher of impropriety.

McGowan, a leader of the #MeToo movement, tweeted on May 9 about an alleged interaction she had with Maher during an appearance on his late-night talk show Politically Incorrect in the 1990s.

"@BillMaher Here's a memory I'd like to share with you," she began. "I bet you don't remember, but I sure do. I was so excited to be on your show & get to flex my mind instead of my face. Here's what happened. All I can say, Bill, you got the face you deserved."

The actress, 46, attached the text to a Twitter draft, detailing the allegation.

"I was on your show Politically Incorrect in the late 90s — as the show returned from a commercial break, you leaned over to me & whispered in my ear, 'my parents didn't give me a good face, but they did give me a huge c---,'" she claimed. "I could feel your hot breath on my ear as an image of both your hideous face & alleged big c--- flashed in my mind. Both turned my stomach. I've always wondered what you say & do to the girls that aren't famous?"

Maher, 64, has not responded to McGowan's tweet. His rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Politically Incorrect was canceled in 2002 after Maher's comment regarding the 9/11 attacks. At the time, he took issue with characterizations of the hijackers as cowards, arguing that "we have been the cowards, lobbing cruise missiles from 2,000 miles away."

In 2003, the comedian and political commentator launched Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO. The show is currently in its 18th season.

McGowan has been a prominent voice of the #MeToo movement since 2017, when she accused Harvey Weinstein of rape. The disgraced movie producer, who was convicted on two separate rape and sexual assault charges in February, has denied McGowan's allegation.