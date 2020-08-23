Rose McGowan Accuses Alyssa Milano of Making Charmed Set 'Toxic AF' in Twitter Clash

"I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF," Rose McGowan said about her former Charmed costar Alyssa Milano

Rose McGowan is calling out Alyssa Milano's alleged past toxic behavior on the set of Charmed.

The actresses, who worked together on the WB hit series, sparred on social media Friday after McGowan, 46, criticized Democrats for "achieving" nothing following the final night of the Democratic National Convention.

Milano, 47, clapped back at her former costar in a series of tweets, listing the achievements of the Democratic party over the years.

"Rose and anyone bleating the same ‘dEmOcRaTs DoNt HeLp PeOpLe’ nonsense, your lies are going to hurt people less privileged than you," Milano wrote. "It's the kind of thing an ACTUAL fraud would do. Thousands of people are dying a day but you go on with your hyperbolic attention-seeking tweets."

In response, McGowan accused the Who's The Boss? alum of having "stole" the #MeTooMovement from founder Tarana Burke and being difficult to work with on Charmed.

"You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed," she wrote on Twitter.

"You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, 'They don’t pay me enough to do this s—!'" McGowan added. "Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f----ing fraud."

In a follow-up tweet on Sunday, McGowan posted a screenshot that shows Milano blocked her on Twitter.

"Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn’t align with my wellness plan," a rep for Milano told PEOPLE.

A rep for McGowan did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

In the wake of the #MeTooMovement, both McGowan and Milano have become outspoken warriors against sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood.

But during an interview with Nightline co-anchor Juju Chang in February 2018, McGowan questioned Milano's involvement in the cause. "I don’t like her,” McGowan said. “’Cause I think she’s a lie.”

“Do you think I don’t know these people?” the Citizen Rose star continued, pointing out that Milano’s husband, Dave Bugliari, is an agent. “Do the math. Who’s behind Time’s Up? CAA. Where do they meet? CAA? Who needs good PR? CAA. Who are part of the pimp problem? CAA.”

After the interview, Milano issued a statement to Nightline supporting McGowan: “I am and always have been completely supportive of Rose and admire her bravery and speaking out about her experiences. My goal throughout the past few months with both #MeToo and the TimesUp movement has been to use my platform to give others a voice so we can all work together to stamp out sexual harassment and sexual assault.”

In her 2018 memoir Brave, McGowan said she never spent time with Milano or their Charmed costar Holly Marie Combs off-set, though she’s proud of the legacy left by the series about sister witches.