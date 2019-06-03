Rose Leslie Spotted at Music Festival in London While Husband Kit Harington Continues Treatment

While her husband Kit Harington seeks treatment, Rose Leslie was spotted attending a music festival with some friends over the weekend.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Leslie, 32, smiled at the All Points East festival in London’s Victoria Park on Sunday.

The outing came less than a week after it was confirmed that the Game of Thrones star is receiving treatment for “personal issues” in a wellness facility in Connecticut. Harington’s rep confirmed to PEOPLE that ahead of Thrones‘ May 19 series finale, the actor decided to “utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”

RELATED: Game of Thrones‘ Kit Harington Spotted Out in Connecticut After Checking into Wellness Center

Image zoom Rose Leslie and Kit Harington

A source told PEOPLE that Harington, 32, struggled with his status as an A-list star after shooting to fame on the mega hit series.

“For 10 years, Kit was almost interchangeable with Jon Snow, and fully inhabited this intense character,” the source said. “The role and especially the level of fame he was thrust into was a lot for someone so young and just out of drama school.”

“He took it very seriously, but it was extremely stressful,” the source added. “Ultimately, now that he has that break and has said goodbye to Jon Snow, he needed help to figure things out and be himself — to just be Kit.”

Image zoom Kit Harington Helen Sloan/HBO

RELATED: Everything Kit Harington Has Said About Struggling with Game of Thrones Fame

Harington himself has been open about how heavily the last decade has weighed on him.

“It was formative years for everyone,” he recently told PEOPLE. “I started at 22 and ended at 32 and those are amazing formative years. If you’re Peter Dinklage, you started at 35. It defines that decade of your life, and that will probably the most bizarre decade of your life.”

Not to mention, the actor was even introduced his wife on the show: Harington and Leslie famously met while starring as Jon Snow and Ygritte, respectively. Much to fans’ delight, their on-screen romance blossomed into real-life love, and they tied the knot in Scotland last year.

But Harington has said they’ve tried to distance themselves from their fictional counterparts.

“It happens that we met in the show, and we’ve always tried not to be defined by that a bit,” Harington said during an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist in April.

“That’s just a job we met on,” he continued. “And I think once … this show finishes, we get to kind of break free of it, a bit, and just be us, which is a really nice feeling.”