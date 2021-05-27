Rose Byrne Transforms Into an Aerobics Guru in Full Trailer for Apple TV+ Series Physical

Rose Byrne is the queen of aerobics.

In the full trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ series Physical, which dropped Thursday, the 41-year-old actress takes on a brand new lifestyle in her role as Sheila Rubin, a 1980s San Diego housewife who discovers her love for aerobics.

"After just one class you can feel it happening. You becoming you again," Byrne's Sheila says about the workout form.

According to a press release, "Sheila's real road to empowerment comes when she discovers a way to merge this newfound passion with the burgeoning technology of videotape to start a revolutionary business."

The dark-comedy tracks Sheila's "epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force," the press release adds.

Created by Annie Weisman, the series also stars I Feel Pretty's Rory Scovel, plus Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

summer tv preview Rose Byrne | Credit: Apple

During a Television Critics Association virtual panel in February, Byrne said, per The Hollywood Reporter, that Physical is "about paving that path for those wellness gurus and lifestyle gurus, which are now sort of a dime a dozen, but back then was groundbreaking."

The star added of the show's nostalgic costumes, "Those leotards are just within an inch of their life. It's like a Marvel costume or something, the amount of fittings I've had."