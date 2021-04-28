Watch Rose Byrne Go Full '80s Aerobics Instructor in First Teaser for Apple TV+ Series Physical

Rose Byrne is getting physical.

In the brand-new teaser trailer for her Apple TV+ series Physical, the actress stars as Sheila Rubin, a 1980s San Diego housewife who finds motivation and empowerment in aerobics. The dramedy series, created by Annie Weisman, also stars I Feel Pretty's Rory Scovel, plus Dierdre Friel, Della Saba, Lou Taylor Pucci, Paul Sparks and Ashley Liao.

"Only you have the power to change you," Byrne says in the trailer — set to The Buggles' 1980 hit "Video Killed the Radio Star" — as she instructs a group exercise class. "Are you ready to change?"

According to a press release, the show "tracks her epic journey from a stifled, overlooked enabler to a powerful, confident economic force, as Sheila transforms into someone we take for granted today (but was entirely radical at the time) — the female lifestyle guru."

Rose Byrne in Physical Credit: Courtesy of Apple TV+.

During a Television Critics Association virtual panel in February, Byrne said, per The Hollywood Reporter, that Physical is "about paving that path for those wellness gurus and lifestyle gurus, which are now sort of a dime a dozen, but back then was groundbreaking."

The star added of the show's nostalgic costumes, "Those leotards are just within an inch of their life. It's like a Marvel costume or something, the amount of fittings I've had."