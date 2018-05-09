Rosario Dawson to Be Honored with Inspiration Award at GLSEN Respect Awards

Rosario Dawson will be recognized for her advocacy and activism at this month’s GLSEN Respect Awards, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

GLSEN, the leading education organization working to create safe and inclusive K-12 schools for LGBTQ youth, will honor the 39-year-old actress with the Inspiration Award on May 21 in New York City.

"It is a thrill to honor Rosario, who has been an amazing ally to GLSEN and all of the students we serve," said GLSEN executive director Eliza Byard. "She is a wonderful example of someone engaged with all of the pressing issues of our time who also knows how to amplify the voices of youth too often left out of the conversation. A warm and inspiring presence at a variety of GLSEN events over the years, Rosario has helped GLSEN reach a broader audience and brought new allies to our side in the urgent fight for Respect for All." The annual awards, held in both Los Angeles and New York, showcase the work of students, educators, community leaders, and corporations who serve as exemplary role models and have made a significant impact on the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and questioning (LGBTQ) youth.

Previous honorees include Zendaya, Kerry Washington, Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Julia Roberts and Shonda Rhimes.

The 2018 GLSEN Respect Awards will be held on Monday, May 21 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City. Tickets are available now.