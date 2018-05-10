Rosario Dawson Shows Off Her Fit Figure and Goes Completely Nude as She Rings in 39th Birthday

Rosario Dawson is stripping down to her birthday suit to ring in No. 39.

The Daredevil star went completely nude in celebration of her 39th birthday on Wednesday, when she posted a video and photo to her Instagram account of her naked self.

“Happy birthday suit to me… 39 & feelin’ fine…” she first captioned a video of herself sitting and smiling unclothed as she rocked back-and-forth while covering her breasts with her hands.

In a second post, Dawson shared a bathroom mirror selfie, which captured the actress’ fit physique — including her derrière.

Dawson’s body confidence posts come four months after she revealed she was a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

“I was raped and molested as a child, so for me, the world was like that since I was a child,” she revealed to hosts Cindy Rodriguez and Nathalie Farfan on Jan. 17 on feminist podcast Morado Lens.

“So when I saw it in the workplace, it wasn’t foreign to me. It was like, well, that even happens within the family. It happens with people that are supposed to take care of you when you’re a child,” she said.

The 39-year-old, who found her 26-year-old cousin Vaneza Ines Vasquez unresponsive in her Venice home last year, also opened up about how that unexpected death changed her outlook on life.

“When Vaneza died, it was like, oh my god, regardless of how well I’ve spent these years, I’ve already got 12 more years of life than Vaneza will ever have,” she explained. “And I think what it really did was give me back my gratitude.”

She added, “Whenever my moment comes, I wanna know that it’s been a good life. I don’t wanna be marinated in the upset ― because I have a lot of trauma and sadness to dwell on if I want to ― but there’s so much beauty and so many things to be grateful for. And I don’t want to waste my time not being dedicated to that.”