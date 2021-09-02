The series based on author Robert Jordan's fantasy novels is coming to Amazon Prime Video Nov. 19

Rosamund Pike Stars in New Amazon Prime's Wheel of Time Fantasy Series — See the First Trailer!

Amazon Prime is Video is bringing the late Robert Jordan's Wheel of Time book series to life.

The streaming service released the first official trailer for the upcoming fantasy series on Thursday, giving fans their first look at Rosamund Pike as the magical Moiraine Damodred.

The Wheel of Time follows Moiraine (Pike) as she arrives in the town of Two Rivers. Moraine, who is a member of the powerful female organization Aes Sedai, soon finds herself entangled in a "dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity," a description from the streaming service reads.

In the upcoming show's first teaser trailer, Moiraine speaks about the great power that Aes Sedai members hold. "The wheel of time turns, and ages come and pass, leaving memories that become legend," she says.

"The power inside you. All over the world, there are different names for it," she continues. "But it's one thing, one power and women who can touch it. We protect the world."

But protecting their world won't be easy, as a "dark one" threatens their very existence.

the while of time Credit: jan Thijs/ Amazon

After several fight scenes are shown, a female character declares that "the last battle is coming" and adds: "The only thing that matters is what you do. Whatever happens now, there's no turning back."

Moiraine is then seen harnessing the power from within her amid a tense battle.

Josha Stradowski, Marcus Rutherford, Zoë Robins, Barney Harris, Madeleine Madden and Daniel Henney are also in the cast. Pike, 42, additionally serves as an executive producer on the series developed by Rafe Judkins.

Jordan's best-selling Wheel of Time book series first hit shelves in 1990. After Jordan's 2007 death, author Brandon Sanderson was tapped to help complete the series.