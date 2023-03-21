Rory Culkin's 'Swarm' Nude Scene Was Inspired by Donald Glover's Real-Life Morning-After Mishap

Season 1 of Swarm — featuring a Billie Eilish cameo and writing by Malia Obama — is now streaming in full on Prime Video

By
Published on March 21, 2023 02:41 PM
Rory Culkin's Swarm Nude Scene Was Inspired by Donald Glover's Morning-After Mishap
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic, Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

A true story from Donald Glover's sex life made it into Swarm.

The Prime Video cult series included a full-frontal shot of Rory Culkin as his character surprised Swarm's heroine Dre (Dominique Fishback) the morning after a one-night stand.

In the series, when Dre woke up, Culkin's character offered her a bowl of strawberries — which just happen to be next to his genitals.

It turns out, Glover tried a similar undercarriage ambush after a hookup.

"Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked [up], he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, 'Hey,'" the show's co-creator Janine Nabers told Insider.

Rory Culkin's Swarm Nude Scene Was Inspired by Donald Glover's Morning-After Mishap
Amazon Prime

In Glover's real life, the cherries weren't a hit. "She was like, so not into it, because it's so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries," Nabers added.

It was Nabers' decision to add the bit into the Swarm script — and Glover, 39, didn't argue.

Swarm - First Look
'Swarm'. Quantrell D. Colbert/Prime Video

Swarm follows the story of a music fan (Dre) who idolizes favorite popstar Ni'Jah — who many fans have noted seems more than loosely based on Beyoncé.

The show has also made headlines for giving Billie Eilish's her first acting gig and Malia Obama's her debut writing credit on a TV series.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Swarm is now streaming in full on Prime Video.

Related Articles
HBO - Brian Cox, Succession, Season 4
Brian Cox Is 'Delighted' 'Succession' Won't 'Outstay' Its Welcome: 'I'm Happy It's Over' After Season 4
Rosie O'Donnell Rollout
How Rosie O'Donnell's Mother's Death at a Young Age Shaped the Star's 'Astounding' Path in Life
Darcey Silva
Darcey Silva Finds a Potential New Suitor Who Makes Her 'Tingly All Over' After Being Stood Up
Captain Lee Rosbach
'Below Deck' 's Captain Lee Rosbach Closes Out 'Magical' Tenure on Bravo: 'It Feels Right'
Andy Cohen Regrets Tense Larsa Pippen Moment During RHOM Reunion Taping
Andy Cohen Says He Yelled at Larsa Pippen After She Criticized Costar's 'Bastard' Child: 'I'm a Single Dad'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 14: Caroline Manzo attends 'Legends Ball 2022 BravoCon' at Manhattan Center on October 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Caroline Manzo Breaks Silence on Early 'RHUGT' Exit: 'I Was Going Back with the Highest of Hopes'
LOS ANGELES - SEPTEMBER 19: Eric Braeden from the CBS original daytime series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS celebrating its Golden Anniversary of 50 years, airing on CBS Television Network. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images); BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Eva Longoria attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
'Y&R' Star Eric Braeden Lays Into Eva Longoria for 'Derogatory Remarks About Daytime Actors'
Sex/Life Star Sarah Shahi Says She Doesn't Have to 'Pretend' During Scenes with Real-Life Boyfriend Adam Demos
Sarah Shahi Says She Doesn't Have to 'Pretend' with Boyfriend Adam Demos During 'Sex/Life' Scenes
Helen Mirren at the premiere of "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" ; Kelly Clarkson attends the 12th annual NFL Honors
Kelly Clarkson and Helen Mirren Gush over Montana Wal-Mart That the '1923' Star Knows 'Like the Back of My Hand'
Ariana Madix Tells Ex Tom Sandoval She Wants Him to 'Die' in Tense Face Off After Split — Watch
'Vanderpump Rules' : Ariana Madix Confronts 'Stranger' Tom Sandoval After Split and Says She Wants Him 'to Die'
Maisel Season 5 - First Look Images
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 5 Trailer Sees Midge Chase 'Big Life' in Comedy as She Breaks Rules to Get There
Jen, Rishi, 90 Day Fiance
'90 Day' : Jen Plagued by Doubt After Rishi Sent Sexy Pic to Another Woman and Visa Issues Doom Her Time in India
90 Day Fiancé: Jeymi and Kris
'90 Day' : Jeymi's Pals Fear Another 'Disappearance' by Kris, Call Trip to America a 'Sign' to Scrap the Wedding
Debbie and Oussama, 90 Day: The Other Way Season 4
'90 Day' 's Debbie Wants to 'Wring' Oussama's Neck over Seeming Rejection: 'I Hurt My Kids' and 'Moved Mountains'
Mahmoud El Sherbiny
'90 Day' 's Nicole Keeps a Big Secret from Mahmoud as She Admits Their Marriage Is on the 'Brink of Collapse'
Gabe and Isabel photographed for TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Season 4
'90 Day' : Isabel's 'Super Religious' Father Calls Gabe Her 'Ideal Partner' — Before Learning He's Trans