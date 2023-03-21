Rory Culkin's 'Swarm' Nude Scene Was Inspired by Donald Glover's Real-Life Morning-After Mishap

A true story from Donald Glover's sex life made it into Swarm.

The Prime Video cult series included a full-frontal shot of Rory Culkin as his character surprised Swarm's heroine Dre (Dominique Fishback) the morning after a one-night stand.

In the series, when Dre woke up, Culkin's character offered her a bowl of strawberries — which just happen to be next to his genitals.

It turns out, Glover tried a similar undercarriage ambush after a hookup.

"Donald told this very funny story about a girl who he really liked, and how after they hooked [up], he was standing there with a bowl of cherries, just being like, 'Hey,'" the show's co-creator Janine Nabers told Insider.

In Glover's real life, the cherries weren't a hit. "She was like, so not into it, because it's so weird to hook up with a guy that you barely know and then wake up with him holding a bowl of cherries," Nabers added.

It was Nabers' decision to add the bit into the Swarm script — and Glover, 39, didn't argue.

Swarm follows the story of a music fan (Dre) who idolizes favorite popstar Ni'Jah — who many fans have noted seems more than loosely based on Beyoncé.

The show has also made headlines for giving Billie Eilish's her first acting gig and Malia Obama's her debut writing credit on a TV series.

Swarm is now streaming in full on Prime Video.