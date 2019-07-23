Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's On-Off Girlfriend Jen Harley Will Not Face Domestic Battery Charges

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Jen Harley, with whom he shares 15-month-old daughter Ariana Sky, will not be facing domestic battery charges after she allegedly threw an ashtray at him during a New Year’s Eve party.

Harley’s case has been dismissed, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to PEOPLE Monday.

In January, the Jersey Shore star filed a police report against Harley, with whom he has had an up and down relationship, after the two allegedly got into a heated argument at the Las Vegas strip club Hustler.

“She was mad about something she saw on his phone [and] she freaked out,” a source previously told PEOPLE, saying she allegedly “lunged” at Ortiz-Magro, and “took an ashtray from the table and threw it at his head, busting his nose and lip.”

Days later, the reality star shared photos on social media that revealed facial injuries, including cuts on his nose.

Harley was arrested in May on suspicion of domestic battery and her bail was set at $3,000. Her arrest came after she called the police, saying that someone had a gun. When authorities responded, they found that Harley had an outstanding warrant from the New Year’s Eve incident, TMZ reported at the time.

“Ariana is currently with Ron’s family members while he’s traveling for a work commitment,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE after Harley’s arrest. “Ron’s number one priority is his daughter. Not Jen. He’s always going to make sure Ariana’s needs are put first. He’s continuing to make all the necessary steps to make sure she is well taken care of.”

The following month, Harley shared a sweet Father’s Day tribute to Ortiz-Magro, calling him “the best father.”

“Gym, tan, baby has been your ritual since Ariana has been born!” she said on Instagram. “You have been an amazing father since day 1, you have always shared the load of getting up at night, changing diapers, bath time together, sick days, comforting her when she’s just not having a good day.”

“We couldn’t ask for a better dad than you!” she continued. “Thank you for being the best father to our daughter we love you.”

As recently as Saturday, Harley shared a photo of herself with Ortiz-Magro, captioning the filtered selfie “Your so beautiful @realronniemagro 😍 those eyes 😽”

Ortiz-Magro said earlier this month on PEOPLE Now that “right now” he and Harley are “good.”

“At the end of the day, you know, I’m happy with her, you know she’s the mother of my child, and you know being a family man is what makes me happy,” he said.

TMZ was first to report that Harley’s case had been dropped.